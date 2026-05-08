Inside Ambani family's fancy Venice party with opulent decor, traditional Indian thali menu of poori, bhindi, dahi bada

On May 7, the waterways of Venice were transformed into a vibrant extension of Indian culture as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosted an exclusive sit-down dinner to celebrate the inauguration of the National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition. Also read | Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani radiate goddess energy in gowns with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal in Venice

Ambani family's exclusive dinner in Venice showcased a fusion of Indian and Italian cuisines, while the decor screamed warmth and elegance. (Instagram/ Vogue Arabia and Suhel Seth)

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While the guest list featured global glitterati, the true stars of the evening were the meticulously curated decor and a menu that brought the soul of ‘Indian home cooking’ to the heart of Italy. On May 8, businessman, brand consultant, columnist, and actor Suhel Seth shared a glimpse of the special evening hosted by the Ambani family, writing in his Instagram caption, "A fabulous sit-down dinner hosted by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre here in Venice…"

The decor: Venetian grandeur meets Indian opulence

The dinner was held in a sprawling, high-ceilinged hall that mirrored the architectural majesty of Venice. The long, banqueting table served as the centrepiece of the room, exuding a warm, golden glow.

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{{^usCountry}} The table was draped in a shimmering copper-gold textured fabric, reflecting the light from the overhead crystal chandeliers. Eschewing traditional tall centrepieces that block conversation, the table featured low arrangements of lush pink and yellow flowers. Adding a rustic yet refined touch, bowls of fresh blackberries were scattered across the table, doubling as edible decor. Each guest, including Suhel Seth, was greeted with elegant, gold-lettered place cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The table was draped in a shimmering copper-gold textured fabric, reflecting the light from the overhead crystal chandeliers. Eschewing traditional tall centrepieces that block conversation, the table featured low arrangements of lush pink and yellow flowers. Adding a rustic yet refined touch, bowls of fresh blackberries were scattered across the table, doubling as edible decor. Each guest, including Suhel Seth, was greeted with elegant, gold-lettered place cards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The settings featured ornate gold-filigree chargers paired with classic white porcelain and crystal glassware. Towering, multi-tiered crystal candelabras provided a soft, flickering ambience, illuminating the historic frescoes lining the walls of the Venetian venue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The settings featured ornate gold-filigree chargers paired with classic white porcelain and crystal glassware. Towering, multi-tiered crystal candelabras provided a soft, flickering ambience, illuminating the historic frescoes lining the walls of the Venetian venue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The menu: 'An ode to India and Italy' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The menu: 'An ode to India and Italy' {{/usCountry}}

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Suhel's Instagram post revealed that the menu was 'an ode to celebrate India and Italy' – it was designed as a 'beautiful amalgamation' of the two cultures, both famous for their love of food. It transitioned from a sophisticated Italian-Indian fusion appetiser to a deeply traditional Indian thali.

The meal commenced with a cross-cultural dish, petit pois kachori: a vegetarian-filled pastry paired with puglian stracciatella (a creamy Italian cheese) and a zesty 'Jamnagar mango relish'. Then for main course came the grand Indian thali: it was a celebration of diversity, showcasing the finesse of Indian home cooking across various regions of the country.

It comprised aloo petha sabzi (potatoes and pumpkin sabzi) cooked with a five-spice blend, saag paneer with ‘freshly churned white butter’, kurkuri bhindi (crispy okra), yellow dal tadka, a comfort Indian staple prepared with traditional tempering, morrel and saffron pulao, a fragrant, luxury rice dish featuring prized morel mushrooms, and Rajasthani dahi bada (lentil dumplings soaked in spiced yoghurt to cool the palate). There were also chutneys – a duo of lahsoon (garlic) and dhaniya pudina (coriander-mint), and a unique amrood (guava) chutney.

'Specialty add-ons' and breads

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For those seeking meat options, the Ambani family served 'railway station chicken curry' (a nostalgic nod to Indian travel), 'adraki lamb korma', and a rich 'baingan ka salan' (eggplant curry). These were accompanied by an assortment of traditional Indian breads like 'poori, nan kulcha, khapli (wheat) ki roti, and tikori'.

To complement the spice-forward menu, the evening featured a curated selection of world-class wines, including Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne Brut and Marchesi Antinori Badia a Passignano 2019.

From Anant Ambani’s signature giraffe brooch — a nod to his passion for Vantara — to the masked Venetian flair of guests like Suhel Seth, the evening was more than just a dinner; it was a sensory statement. By serving a 'Rajasthani dahi bada' in a Venetian palace, the Ambani family successfully exported the authentic flavour of 'Indian home cooking' to the world.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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