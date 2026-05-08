Inside Ambani family's fancy Venice party with opulent decor, traditional Indian thali menu of poori, bhindi, dahi bada
A grand dinner hosted by the Ambani family in Venice celebrated Indian culture through a carefully crafted menu of traditional Indian dishes and elegant decor.
On May 7, the waterways of Venice were transformed into a vibrant extension of Indian culture as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosted an exclusive sit-down dinner to celebrate the inauguration of the National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition. Also read | Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani radiate goddess energy in gowns with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal in Venice
While the guest list featured global glitterati, the true stars of the evening were the meticulously curated decor and a menu that brought the soul of ‘Indian home cooking’ to the heart of Italy. On May 8, businessman, brand consultant, columnist, and actor Suhel Seth shared a glimpse of the special evening hosted by the Ambani family, writing in his Instagram caption, "A fabulous sit-down dinner hosted by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre here in Venice…"
The decor: Venetian grandeur meets Indian opulence
The dinner was held in a sprawling, high-ceilinged hall that mirrored the architectural majesty of Venice. The long, banqueting table served as the centrepiece of the room, exuding a warm, golden glow.
The table was draped in a shimmering copper-gold textured fabric, reflecting the light from the overhead crystal chandeliers. Eschewing traditional tall centrepieces that block conversation, the table featured low arrangements of lush pink and yellow flowers. Adding a rustic yet refined touch, bowls of fresh blackberries were scattered across the table, doubling as edible decor. Each guest, including Suhel Seth, was greeted with elegant, gold-lettered place cards.{{/usCountry}}
The table was draped in a shimmering copper-gold textured fabric, reflecting the light from the overhead crystal chandeliers. Eschewing traditional tall centrepieces that block conversation, the table featured low arrangements of lush pink and yellow flowers. Adding a rustic yet refined touch, bowls of fresh blackberries were scattered across the table, doubling as edible decor. Each guest, including Suhel Seth, was greeted with elegant, gold-lettered place cards.{{/usCountry}}
The settings featured ornate gold-filigree chargers paired with classic white porcelain and crystal glassware. Towering, multi-tiered crystal candelabras provided a soft, flickering ambience, illuminating the historic frescoes lining the walls of the Venetian venue.{{/usCountry}}
The settings featured ornate gold-filigree chargers paired with classic white porcelain and crystal glassware. Towering, multi-tiered crystal candelabras provided a soft, flickering ambience, illuminating the historic frescoes lining the walls of the Venetian venue.{{/usCountry}}
Take a look:{{/usCountry}}
Take a look:{{/usCountry}}
The menu: 'An ode to India and Italy'{{/usCountry}}
The menu: 'An ode to India and Italy'{{/usCountry}}
Suhel's Instagram post revealed that the menu was 'an ode to celebrate India and Italy' – it was designed as a 'beautiful amalgamation' of the two cultures, both famous for their love of food. It transitioned from a sophisticated Italian-Indian fusion appetiser to a deeply traditional Indian thali.
The meal commenced with a cross-cultural dish, petit pois kachori: a vegetarian-filled pastry paired with puglian stracciatella (a creamy Italian cheese) and a zesty 'Jamnagar mango relish'. Then for main course came the grand Indian thali: it was a celebration of diversity, showcasing the finesse of Indian home cooking across various regions of the country.
It comprised aloo petha sabzi (potatoes and pumpkin sabzi) cooked with a five-spice blend, saag paneer with ‘freshly churned white butter’, kurkuri bhindi (crispy okra), yellow dal tadka, a comfort Indian staple prepared with traditional tempering, morrel and saffron pulao, a fragrant, luxury rice dish featuring prized morel mushrooms, and Rajasthani dahi bada (lentil dumplings soaked in spiced yoghurt to cool the palate). There were also chutneys – a duo of lahsoon (garlic) and dhaniya pudina (coriander-mint), and a unique amrood (guava) chutney.
'Specialty add-ons' and breads
For those seeking meat options, the Ambani family served 'railway station chicken curry' (a nostalgic nod to Indian travel), 'adraki lamb korma', and a rich 'baingan ka salan' (eggplant curry). These were accompanied by an assortment of traditional Indian breads like 'poori, nan kulcha, khapli (wheat) ki roti, and tikori'.
To complement the spice-forward menu, the evening featured a curated selection of world-class wines, including Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne Brut and Marchesi Antinori Badia a Passignano 2019.
From Anant Ambani’s signature giraffe brooch — a nod to his passion for Vantara — to the masked Venetian flair of guests like Suhel Seth, the evening was more than just a dinner; it was a sensory statement. By serving a 'Rajasthani dahi bada' in a Venetian palace, the Ambani family successfully exported the authentic flavour of 'Indian home cooking' to the world.