Inside Malaika Arora's restaurant Sweeney: How expensive is a vegetarian lunch here? It will cost you 4,373 for…

Malaika Arora's second restaurant, Sweeney, in Khar, Mumbai, is a tropical haven built within one of the country's busiest cities, a calm haven away from the chaos. The chic and cosy interiors welcome you in, elevated by sage-green hues, wicker, wood, and layered fabrics.

Check out the price of a vegetarian lunch at Sweeney.

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On May 17, lifestyle influencer Anisha Dixit shared a video on Instagram about her visit to Sweeney. Anisha tried the restaurant's best vegetarian dishes there and revealed the price of the meal. Let's find out how expensive a vegetarian lunch is at Malaika Arora's restaurant.

Inside Malaika Arora's restaurant Sweeney

The video begins with Anisha showing the exteriors of Sweeney, which gives you an idea of what awaits inside. Outside, the restaurant features white walls, arched doorways highlighted by sage-green accents and dark wood detailing. Lush greenery surrounds the space, and a spacious outdoor seating area is furnished with marble tables and comfortable wooden chairs, with shaded spots that enhance the restaurant's charm.

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{{^usCountry}} Inside, Sweeney transforms into a beach club with wooden interiors, low-height seating on the upper level, a wooden DJ booth, and black-and-white tiled flooring. High ceilings with handcrafted, slow-moving fans add a vintage feel to the space. Additionally, sage-green walls and white floor-length blinds that filter light add a soft vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside, Sweeney transforms into a beach club with wooden interiors, low-height seating on the upper level, a wooden DJ booth, and black-and-white tiled flooring. High ceilings with handcrafted, slow-moving fans add a vintage feel to the space. Additionally, sage-green walls and white floor-length blinds that filter light add a soft vibe. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the restaurant, they aim to provide a refined dining experience inspired by the charm of a Thai village, thoughtfully blended with subtle European elegance.

How expensive is a vegetarian meal?

Anisha's meal began with a welcome shot, followed by a minimalist Samui and Normandy Mocktail, which cost ₹550. She found the drink a little underwhelming and rated it 7/10. The starters included a refreshing Lotus Root and Pomelo Salad, which impressed her with its rich, sour, spicy, and crispy notes. It cost ₹650, and she rated it 8.5/10.

Next, in starters, Anisha was served Truffle Honey and Feta Parcel, which cost ₹625. "Looked like my Amazon order arrived right on my table and I did not want to return this one," Anisha exclaimed, rating the delicious dish 9/10.

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For the main course, she was served Pineapple Rice for ₹595. Though the presentation was outstanding, as the dish arrived on a pineapple, it was basically fried rice: ‘good fun but not life changing.’ Anisha rated it 8/10.

For dessert, Anisha was served two dishes: Mango Sticky Rice Crème and Drop The Egg. The first dessert was a celebration of flavours, and she rated it 9/10 for both its taste and presentation. The second dessert featured a chocolate egg served with a sweet sauce that had to be dropped to be eaten. Once again, the restaurant impressed her with its presentation, earning a rating of 7/10 and costing ₹1,200.

In total, the lunch bill came to ₹4,373 for six items, including two desserts and a mocktail.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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