Sat, Nov 01, 2025
New Delhi
o
C
E-Paper
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access
Subscribe Now! Get features like
Ad lite
A Minimal Ad Experience
HT Premium Articles
Expertly crafted articles
Quickreads Segment
News brief in summary format
HT E-paper
Access digital news experience
Subscribe Now
Home
E-Paper
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Trending
India News
US News
World News
Astrology
Festival of Gifts
HT Premium
HT The Next Voice
Games
HTCity
Ht100
HT Bangla
HT Telugu
Business
Cities
Car and Bike
Real Estate
Education
Latest News
Livemint
+ 17 more
World News
Astrology
Festival of Gifts
HT Premium
HT The Next Voice
Games
HTCity
ht100
HT Bangla
HT Telugu
Business
Cities
Car and Bike
Real Estate
Education
Latest News
Livemint
Bihar Election
Bankim Brahmbhatt
JEE Mains 2026
Delhi AQI
Smart Money
Photos
Century of Leadership
Web Stories
Sports
Bengaluru News
Delhi News
Mumbai News
Technology
Quickreads
Daily Digest
Following
Bihar Chunav
Games
+ 11 more
Web Stories
Sports
Bengaluru News
Delhi News
Mumbai News
Technology
Quickreads
Daily Digest
Following
Bihar Chunav
Games
Inside ‘The Curious Zoo...’: Meet the deadly spider, a bug that sprays pee
By
Bhamla Lab
Updated on: Nov 01, 2025 01:06 pm IST
Read this news in brief form
Share Via
Copy Link
Each edition of this comic series offers tales about ‘nature’s super-engineers’, based on research at the Bhamla Lab of the Georgia Institute of Technology.
The comics series is the brainchild of Saad Bhamla, an associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and head of the Bhamla Lab at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. (Above) A story on the glassy-winged sharpshooter that can jet-spray urine. (Image: Bhamla Lab)
The comic describes how the sharpshooter is able to fling droplets of urine at record speeds, over and over, with the help of a catapult-like structure on its rear. (Image: Bhamla Lab)
The comics were born in 2020. There have been 15 editions so far. (Above) In Unbelievable Untangling Worms, tiny California blackworms retain humidity in arid landscapes and survive high temperatures, by tangling themselves into a giant messy knot. (Image: Bhamla Lab)
The knots can be untangled in an instant, if threatened, for instance, in something like a magician’s trick. The comic illustrates how this works. (Image: Bhamla Lab)
It all started for Bhamla in the Amazon Rainforest, seven years ago. In Peru, he came upon a slingshot spider: arachnids that trap their prey by making catapults of a sort, from their webs. That became the first comic in the series. (Image: Bhamla Lab)
Free to download, the series is aimed at the next generation of researchers. “No young person is going to read scientific papers. But there’s so much to discover about these magnificent creatures and the science behind how they do what they do. With comics grounded in scientific research, everyone can feel like science is their treasure,” Bhamla says. (Image: Bhamla Lab)
A story featuring the “engineering prowess” of the flamingo. (Image: Bhamla Lab)
Ht Wknd
Catch your daily dose of
Fashion
,
Taylor Swift
,
Health
,
Festivals
,
Travel
,
Relationship
,
Recipe
and all the other Latest
Lifestyle News
on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of
Fashion
,
Taylor Swift
,
Health
,
Festivals
,
Travel
,
Relationship
,
Recipe
and all the other Latest
Lifestyle News
on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News
/
Lifestyle
/
Art and Culture
/
Inside ‘The Curious Zoo...’: Meet the deadly spider, a bug that sprays pee
See Less
All Access.
One Subscription.
Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.
E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
Subscribe Now
Already subscribed?
Login
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
Whatsapp
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Join Hindustan Times
Create free account and unlock exciting features like
Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations
Get personalised news and exciting deals
Bookmark the stories you want to read later
REGISTER FOR FREE
Already have an account?
Sign In
SKIP