Interior decor, design tips: Transform your home this winter with these expert-approved colour trends

Colour has a profound ability to shape the emotional experience of a space and when paired with the right textures, it can transform any home into a true sanctuary. Winter offers a remarkable opportunity to reimagine interiors as cosy, functional sanctuaries that embrace the season's essence. Winter palettes: Designing with warm neutrals and deep tones.(Image by Haus und Gartentrends)

Winter interior magic:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Monika Choudhary, founder, CDO and ggrowth strategist at Habitat Architects, suggested, “By incorporating earthy tones such as umber, terracotta, and charcoal with natural materials like wood, stone, and soft textiles, we create environments that often evoke a sense of retreat and introspection. These hues, inspired by the warmth of nature, seamlessly bring the outdoors in, fostering a connection to the natural world even when it’s difficult to step outside.”

By focusing on comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, you can craft environments that promote physical and mental health. (Unsplash)

She revealed, “Neutral tones like greys, beiges and whites serve as a calming canvas for deeper shades that define intimate spaces, reflect light, and subtly enhance the mood. During the colder months, when the days are shorter and the world outside can feel distant, simple design choices that sync with the changing rhythm of nature can have a transformative impact on the psychological well-being of its inhabitants. Our approach isn’t just about creating comfort; it’s about designing connection—whether that’s with nature, with one another, or with oneself.”

The science of cosy:

Bringing his expertise to the same, Sarbjit Singh, founder and principal Interior Designer at Fab Studio, echoed, “Colours like beige, taupe and soft grey serve as a tranquil foundation for winter-inspired interiors. These hues create an inviting yet open atmosphere, perfect for fostering comfort during colder months. Their versatility allows for the integration of diverse textures, such as plush throws, rich wooden surfaces and soft rugs, which enhance both the aesthetic and functional appeal of a space.”

Interior decor tips to design a high-end home (Photo by Pixabay)

He further recommended, “Deep tones like a rich burgundy, forest green and midnight blue, introduce a layer of opulence and depth. When used thoughtfully, they can anchor a space and create focal points. For instance, an accent wall or plush furnishings in these shades can transform a room, making it feel more intimate and inviting. Lighting plays a pivotal role in elevating these winter palettes. Warm, ambient lighting softens the intensity of deeper colours, ensuring balance and harmony within the space. Layered lighting solutions, including dimmable options, sconces, and floor lamps, add flexibility and character, allowing clients to tailor the mood of their interiors to suit various occasions. Designing with warm neutrals and deep tones is not merely about aesthetics; it is about curating an atmosphere that resonates with the soul, especially during winter.”