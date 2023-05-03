Office design trends evolve with time and with external factors as well where the use of background patterns and textures can play an important role in creating a unique and inspiring workspace, which is what every client wants. Office is a place where we command ourselves to be committed and focused and to bring out our full potential to be the best and after all the hustle we do, positivity and relaxation is what we expect from our workplace.

Interior decor tips: Top trendsetting background patterns and textures to use in office design (Photo by Gia Tu Tran on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO of Flipspaces, suggested some of the top trendsetting background patterns and textures that are being currently used in office design -

Geometric patterns: Geometric patterns, such as triangles, hexagons, and chevron stripes apart from other shapes, are popular in a modern office design. The reason being so is that these patterns can be used both on walls, floors, and even furniture to create a space that is dynamic and visually interesting.

Geometric patterns, such as triangles, hexagons, and chevron stripes apart from other shapes, are popular in a modern office design. The reason being so is that these patterns can be used both on walls, floors, and even furniture to create a space that is dynamic and visually interesting. Natural textures: Incorporating natural textures, such as wood, stone as well as greenery, adds warmth and a sense of calm to an office workspace. Wood paneling, exposed brick walls, and potted plants are also popular options amongst designers for their design of office spaces.

Incorporating natural textures, such as wood, stone as well as greenery, adds warmth and a sense of calm to an office workspace. Wood paneling, exposed brick walls, and potted plants are also popular options amongst designers for their design of office spaces. Bold graphics: Bold graphics, such as large-scale murals and typography add a pop of color and an overall personality to an office space. This trend is particularly popular in tech and creative industries as per what the design briefs are.

Bold graphics, such as large-scale murals and typography add a pop of color and an overall personality to an office space. This trend is particularly popular in tech and creative industries as per what the design briefs are. Minimalism: Minimalist design is a popular trend in office design, characterized by clean lines, neutral colors, and simple geometric shapes. This style can create a sense of order and focus in a workspace.

Minimalist design is a popular trend in office design, characterized by clean lines, neutral colors, and simple geometric shapes. This style can create a sense of order and focus in a workspace. Metallic accents: Metallic accents, such as copper, brass, chrome and gold, are all popular in a modern office design. These accents can be used in various ways such as light fixtures, furniture and accessories to create a sleek and sophisticated look.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Govind Dhawan, Founder of Elite Spaces, recommended, “Our offices should be designed in a way that each wall background should equally give us a feeling of focus and relaxation. In my opinion, installing live walls is another method for enhancing walls and adding a softer touch. These indoor gardens transform indoor office plants from potted ficus trees in corners into decorative accents for individual areas. Green walls complement biophilic office architecture and are ideal for spaces without windows that look out onto greenery. The addition of colour to workspaces using wallcoverings can increase the visual appeal of a room and boost employee morale, whether utilising a single colour, corporate image or green wall.”

According to him, other following up trends for 2023 in the context of office patterns and aesthetics are :

Geometric patterns

Landscape scenery

Abstract shapes

Elegant prints

Floral patterns

Bold colors and prints

Faux texture

He concluded, “Modern offices are supposed to be a combination of coworking spaces, hot desks, use of color psychology, natural and eco-friendly elements, ergonomic furniture, integrated technology, modern decor (like artful light fixtures or attractive wall coverings), recreational and lounge spaces (nap rooms are also an emerging trend), lots of natural light and a homey feel.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}