International Chess Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration

International Chess Day 2023: One of the most loved board games, chess is played by the majority of the population of the world. Often used as references to real life, a game of chess requires dedication, concentration and calculated moves to save the queen. A game of chess involves learning how one move we make can affect the series of moves about to be made. Chess is a celebrated board game enjoyed by millions all over the world. International Chess Day is just around the corner, and we cannot keep calm already. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to know about the day.

Date:

Every year, International Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. This year, also, the special day will be celebrated on Thursday, July 20.

History:

International Chess Day was announced in 1996 by UNESCO to commemorate the establishment of the International Chess Federation, commonly known as FIDE by its French acronym. FIDE was founded in Paris, France, and currently has its headquarters in Switzerland. FIDE is an international body responsible for connecting various international chess federations and acts as the governing body for international chess competitions. FIDE was recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 1999.

Significance and celebrations:

Chess is enjoyed and loved by the majority of the world's population. This year's theme of International Chess Day focuses on making the game universal and more accessible to everyone. The best way to celebrate International Chess Day is to get your friends and play a intense game of chess. For the ones who are not aware of the rules of the game, this is a great day to get started and learn about the moves and the tricks of winning the game of chess.

