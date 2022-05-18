International Museum Day 2022: National Gallery of Modern Art holds week-long celebrations

The National Gallery of Modern Art located in the national capital is holding week-long celebrations for International Museum Day.

International Museum Day is an international day held annually on or around May 18, coordinated by the International Council of Museums.

NGMA has organized special activities and programs to mark the occasion. This event is being organized from May 16-20 under the theme of "Power of Museums" as mentioned by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

The International Council of Museums has been organizing International Museum Day for the museum community every year since 1977. The purpose of this day is to make the visitors aware of the importance of the museum, cultural exchange and promotion of cultures.

The program began with an exhibition titled "Brasilia and the Making of Modern Brazil" on May 16, 2022, under the aegis of the Cultural Exchange Program between India and Brazil. The program was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi as the Chief Guest.

Two exhibitions focusing on modern experts in Indian art will take place during this five-day event. It will be inaugurated on May 18, 2022 by the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, present as the Chief Guest. Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Lilly Pandey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture will also be present on this occasion.

Through the exhibitions, the visitors will get an opportunity to get acquainted with the paintings, and lithographs made by popular Indian artist Nandalal Bose (1882-1966). At the same time, 'Kshetragya' exhibition will showcase the wonderful arts created by great painters like Binod Behari Mukherjee and Ramkinkar Baij and the Navaratnas of India.

A five-day-long event will also include a workshop on paintings by renowned painters Jamini Roy and Amrita Shergill. After this, 3D projection mapping will also be organized in the museum for underprivileged children at night. Along with this, photo booths have also been arranged for people who are fond of witnessing cultural performances and selfies.

The museum will be open for extended hours from May 16 to 20, 2022 and no entry fee will be charged from the visitors.