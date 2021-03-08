International Women's Day: Google Doodle celebrates firsts in women’s history

Google is known to come up with some of the most hard-hitting doddles. The company makes the most adorable animations related to trending topics and celebrates the special days in world history with doodles. So it was only obvious that they would come up with something marvellous for International Women's Day and they did.

This year's famous animation starts with a blue background portraying the sky and all you can see are hands in the air. Some hands are holding each other while some are just in the air. Google is written in white in a cursive format and one of the pairs of the holding hands make for the first O of Google. And the play button makes for the second O. If you hover your mouse over the doodle, the words International Women's Day 2021 pops up.

However, things get interesting once you play the video. Peppy music begins in the background and an animated montage is shown of various women who have changed the course of history by achieving things that were not possible for women before them. It also showed the areas of life where women were thriving and making a name for themselves. Interestingly, these were similar to areas where men have been thriving for decades. This doodle honoured the trailblazers of the past, present and future.

Snips from Google Doodle (Google)

While explaining about the doodle, which has been illustrated by Helene Leroux, Google wrote, "From the first woman astronaut to the first woman to climb Mount Everest, in the past year, the world searched for 'the first woman' more than ever before. See how Google is celebrating the women who have achieved historical firsts, as well as the many who have come after them."

They also wrote, "Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle takes a journey through a series of firsts in women’s history—highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more. (sic)."

The explanation further read, "The video Doodle pays homage to these (s)heroes by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women. While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving a recognition or right that is long overdue. (sic)."

"Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more—today’s Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy. These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others—women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today’s doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken. In honor of the trailblazers of the past, present, and future—Happy International Women’s Day," they wished everyone across the globe.

