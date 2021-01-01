e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Google Doodle wishes Happy New Year with an adorable animation

Google Doodle wishes Happy New Year with an adorable animation

Adorned with twinkling lights, Google shared the doodle of an analogue bird house clock that had a cuckoo bird come out and wish everyone on New Year’s Day as the clock struck 12.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 08:24 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Google celebrates New Year 2021 with adorable doodle
Google celebrates New Year 2021 with adorable doodle(Google.com)
         

Google welcomed the New Year with a new doodle. The company that is known for its awe-generating animations went all-out for their New Year’s Day doodle. Google first shared the doodle of an analogue cuckoo bird clock on New Year’s Eve while all the countries were a few hours away from welcoming 2021.

The doodle showed an analogue clock about to strike 12 and it was adorned with twinkling lights. The doodle also consisted of the other alphabets that make the word Google. After the entire world welcomed 2021 with open arms, the time on the clock changed to 12 and whenever one clicks on the doodle, the cuckoo bird comes out of its house to wish people a Happy New Year.

You can see the bird coming out of its house with confetti, then going back in and coming out to wish everyone a Happy New Year. If you hover your mouse over the doodle, it’s text on it reads, “New Year’s Day 2021.”

Google shares new doodle
Google shares new doodle ( Google.com )

While explaining the doodle and the thought behind it, Google wrote, “The time has come to welcome the new, the clock strikes midnight and out comes the cuckoo! ‘All the best for the new year,’ the cuckoo bird chirps for all to hear! Happy New Year’s Day! (sic).” That was not all, to bring in the new year with a little extra flair, Google also arranged for a confetti popper.

Confetti poppers for New Year’s day
Confetti poppers for New Year’s day ( Google.com )

Once you click on the doodle, it takes you to a different search page which is filled with colourful confetti. You can also click on the confetti popper to see the magic happen again. Small Pacific Islands of Samoa, Kiribati and Tonga were the first places to welcome in the New Year. After that, it was New Zealand and Australia with the rest of the world followed.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
Here’s how Centre plans to distribute Covid-19 vaccine
Here’s how Centre plans to distribute Covid-19 vaccine
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
Cabinet secretary writes to ministries over delays in policy implementation
Cabinet secretary writes to ministries over delays in policy implementation
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In