Home / More Lifestyle / Google Doodle: Special New Year's Eve animation with twinkling lights and confetti poppers wins hearts

Google Doodle: Special New Year’s Eve animation with twinkling lights and confetti poppers wins hearts

Google has begun the countdown for the New Year with a special animated New Year’s Eve doodle. The New Year 2021 will first ring in the small Pacific Islands of Samoa, Kiribati and Tonga. After which, it will be celebrated in New Zealand, Australia and then the rest of the world.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 08:20 IST
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Google gets ready to ring in New Year with adorable animated doodle
Google gets ready to ring in New Year with adorable animated doodle
         

While we all are gearing up to ring in the New Year, Google is also taking part in the celebrations and trying to get us in the party mood. Google is quite famous for its adorable trending doodles and their animated doodle for this New Year’s Eve has taken things up a notch. They recently shared a doodle and it is all about celebrations.

Though the parties are not going to be as grand this year, it is time to say goodbye to the year 2020, which has not been great, and welcome 2021 with open arms. Google’s doodle features an old-style birdhouse analogue clock with 2020 written on it. The doodle also features the alphabets making up the word ‘Google’, covered up with twinkling fairy lights.

Google stars the New Year countdown with adorable doodle
Google stars the New Year countdown with adorable doodle

The colourful animated doodle shows the text New Year’s Eve if you hover the mouse over it. That is not all if you click on the doodle, it takes you to a different Google search page with confetti all over it. Google has stepped up its game this New Year’s eve with their animated doodle. You can also just go to the search bar and tap on the New Year confetti popper to ring in 2021 with a little extra flair.

Google celebrates New Year’s eve with a little extra flair
Google celebrates New Year's eve with a little extra flair

Google also mentioned the reason behind the old birdhouse clock. They explained, “It’s been a cuckoo year, but 2020’s clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings! (sic).”

Google has started the countdown and quite a lot of countries are just a few hours away from ringing in the New Year. The first places to celebrate New Year are the small Pacific Islands of Samoa, Kiribati and Tonga. After that, it is New Zealand that will ring in 2021 followed by Australia and the rest of the world.

