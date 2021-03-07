IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Women's Day 2021 | Men have equal role in women empowerment: Hema Malini
Hema Malini(Instagram)
Hema Malini(Instagram)
relationships

Women's Day 2021 | Men have equal role in women empowerment: Hema Malini

Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday said men have an equally significant role in promoting women empowerment on the eve of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:46 PM IST

BJP MP and iconic Bollywood actor Hema Malini took to her Instagram feed on Sunday to thank the men in her life and share how men have an equally significant role in promoting women empowerment on the eve of International Women's Day. The Baghban actor took to her social media feed and also congratulated the National Commission for Women for selecting the theme of 'Men for women', elaborating on the same via a series of posts she posted. The caption of one of the posts by the Sholay actor explained, "Men For Women #IWD2021. Men have an equally significant role in promoting women empowerment. They can play an important role in reclaiming responsibility at home, the community, and the workplace and become pillars of strength, support and motivation to women in their lives."


Further expressing her thoughts regarding the theme 'Men for women', she added in the caption, "National Commission for Women's 'Men for Women' initiative is a solidarity campaign to achieve equality by encouraging men to partake as agents of change and take action against negative stereotypes and behaviors. Women do their part in ensuring #genderequality everyday and #MenforWomen aims to make men an equal partner in this everyday movement!! Let's wholeheartedly support this initiative and actualise it in our actions and deeds! #MenforWomen #IWD2021 @ncwindia."

In the video posted on her timeline, Bollywood's Dream Girl talks about how men and women both need the support of each other to grow in life. She starts by talking about her father, who always supported her mother and their family. She said her father was initially not happy with her Bharatanatyam training, but later supported her dancing till his last breath.

Malini then talks about her brothers, who after their parents' deaths were always there for her and educated her on various topics like spirituality, general knowledge, and current affairs.

In the end, she complimented her husband, Dharmendra, for always supporting her in fulfilling her dreams and how his subtle presence has added many new dimensions to her personality.

She concluded the video by requesting everyone to also celebrate the men in their lives, on the occasion of International Women's Day.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
relationships

Here's why individuals with higher income feel more proud and confident

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:43 PM IST
People with higher incomes, in general, feel more proud, more confident and less apprehensive in comparison to those individuals who earn a lower income, although they may not feel more compassionate, caring, or cherishing, showed the findings of a recent study
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. (REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. (REUTERS)
relationships

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to delve into tough royal split with Oprah Winfrey

AP, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The show, which includes Winfrey’s interviews with Meghan and Harry, will air first in the United States — Meghan’s home country — at 8 p.m. Eastern. Hours earlier, Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, will deliver a royal address before Commonwealth Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sima Taparia, who was recently in Delhi to attend an event says she likes to shop in South Extension market.
Sima Taparia, who was recently in Delhi to attend an event says she likes to shop in South Extension market.
relationships

Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia: Compromise se duniya successfully chalegi!

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Affectionately referred to as Sima aunty by Gen Z and millennials, Taparia gives some advise for modern day relationships and marriages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick(Instagram/reesewitherspoon)
Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick(Instagram/reesewitherspoon)
relationships

Women's Day: Reese Witherspoon shares this ‘illuminating’ book as her March pick

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Ahead of Women’s Day 2021, Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon shares an ‘exceptionally powerful and illuminating’ book as her March pick after launching a free app for her book club which celebrates ‘diverse voices that put women at the center of their stories’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Women's Day | Freedom is being bold: Hopeful voices of women around the world

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Women's Day 2021: Started as a way to call attention to the need for equal rights and promote women's suffrage, this year's celebration has the theme "Choose to Challenge".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Konwar talks about self love in new post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
Ankita Konwar talks about self love in new post(Instagram/ankita_earthy)
relationships

Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram and reminded her fans to love themselves. She also spoke about the simple changes that she has made, in an attempt to live a more sustainable life, which have made a large difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaysian artist Wani Ardy poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters, in Shah Alam, Malaysia March 2, 2021. Picture taken March 2, 2021. (REUTERS)
Malaysian artist Wani Ardy poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters, in Shah Alam, Malaysia March 2, 2021. Picture taken March 2, 2021. (REUTERS)
relationships

Born without a womb, Malaysia artist Wani Ardy sparks sexual health conversation

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:20 PM IST
It wasn't until her 20s that Wani finally learned that her rare condition had a name - Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH) - when internal sex organs such as the womb or the vagina are either absent or underdeveloped at birth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is a critical need for housing for older LGBT+ people, said Anna Kear, chief executive of Tonic Housing, as many say it would be "terrifying" to live in a predominantly straight home where other residents did not accept them.(Unsplash)
There is a critical need for housing for older LGBT+ people, said Anna Kear, chief executive of Tonic Housing, as many say it would be "terrifying" to live in a predominantly straight home where other residents did not accept them.(Unsplash)
relationships

UK to open first LGBT+ retirement home as market grows

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Britain's first LGBT+ retirement home is set to open in mid-2021, the housing association behind the London riverside apartments said on Tuesday, highlighting a growing market of older people who do not want to be forced back in the closet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Be happy with self

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Recently Japan appointed a Minister of Loneliness, which made it clear how loneliness has become a global issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Screengrab of the game
Screengrab of the game
relationships

Harry Potter game features trans characters after Rowling's transphobic comments

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The next Harry Potter video game will allow players to customize their character’s voice, body type and gender placement for the school dormitories, taking a stride toward inclusivity after several recent controversies stemming from comments by series creator J.K. Rowling that were seen as transphobic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Warmer tone in college syllabi makes students more likely to ask for help: Study

ANI, Oregon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Conversely, when a syllabus is written in a more cold, detached tone, students are less likely to reach out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Layperson can reduce pregnant women's depression as well as a professional

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:33 AM IST
One in five women will develop postpartum depression, and both mother and child are adversely affected by postpartum depression.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Gender equality has improved in India, says new study

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Reduced and flexible schedules, more sabbaticals, and new opportunities to upskill and learn are critical offerings that can help organisations attract, hire, and retain more female talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan(Instagram/minimathur)
Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan(Instagram/minimathur)
relationships

Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Mini Mathur shares romantic mushy ‘wild candid’ pictures on 23rd wedding anniversary with Kabir Khan, spills the beans on a long and happy marriage and we are taking notes to amp up our romance game this Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Details of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's divorce revealed(Instagram/ kimkardashian)
Details of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's divorce revealed(Instagram/ kimkardashian)
relationships

Kim Kardashian sites irreconcilable differences as reason for divorce from Kanye

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:01 AM IST
New details from the divorce of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and renowned rapper Kanye West have surfaced. The two stars who have been married for almost seven years have a prenup, which will help them avoid a hairy dispute over their massive fortune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP