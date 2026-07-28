Is your home looking gloomy this monsoon? Designer reveals 4 common decor mistakes that may be making it dull

Monsoon season means overcast skies, relentless downpours and that musty smell seemingly coming from somewhere in your home. Your interiors may begin to look shabby, dull and drab, appearing dark and gloomier than usual. While the weather certainly plays its part, certain decor choices may actually be making the situation worse. Let's check what some mistakes homeowners make are.



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Interior designer Punam Kalra, creative director of I’m the Centre for Applied Arts, shared with HT Lifestyle the common mistakes you need to avoid. She believed that sometimes there are some choices which can blur the fine line between cosy and cold.

“Gloomy interiors aren’t essentially bad. But they can be if one seeks a different mood, one that keeps them cheerful and full of life. Such an environment can be created when every choice is made with intent," she said, reminding that the problem is not with darker interiors; it is about the mood the space creates.

During the monsoon, homeowners can closely assess their decor choices and decide if they want to make a few temporary changes or opt for a complete refresh. If they have been considering a revamp, this is also the right time.

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{{^usCountry}} The designer once again emphasised the role of mood. And it is only natural, as monsoon feels very moody. During the rainy season, you will observe that people tend to spend more time indoors, and the lack of sunlight also leaves them feeling downcast. But correct decor choices can help counter this gloominess and turn your home into a cosy retreat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The designer once again emphasised the role of mood. And it is only natural, as monsoon feels very moody. During the rainy season, you will observe that people tend to spend more time indoors, and the lack of sunlight also leaves them feeling downcast. But correct decor choices can help counter this gloominess and turn your home into a cosy retreat. {{/usCountry}}

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The designer revealed some decor mistakes which worsen the appearance of the interiors during monsoon season, and what you can do to counter it:

1. Layering heavy drapes and rugs

Replace heavy curtains with lighter, breathable textiles that allow more natural light to enter the room.

Choose sheer cotton, lacework, broderie, or crushed linen for an airy look.

Opt for tie-top curtains with bow details or longer trailing styles instead of heavy valances and layered frills.

Select flatwoven rugs over thick, full-looped designs, as they sit closer to the floor and feel less visually heavy.

Consider chenille rugs, which are well suited to humid weather and work beautifully with abstract, colour-blocked, striped or floral patterns.

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Add warm tones to your room. Choose light curtains rather than heavy drapes. Adding green plants further instill a sense of freshness.





2. Only using ambient lighting

Ambient lighting won't work well in a dim-lit interior.

It should be layered with accent lighting that dots along the space at different heights so that every corner is lit, regardless of the distance from the window or a ceiling light source.

A pleated lampshade sitting on a tabletop, a paper lamp standing tall on the floor, a pair of wall sconces parted by a mirror, or a series of track lights hanging over a gallery wall can introduce light at different intensities to keep the space in a lively spirit.

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3. Choosing a dark palette for interiors

Dark colours appear moody in sunlight but can look lacklustre on monsoon days.

Avoid any decor element with excessive black as it can make a dimly lit room smaller, compact and even claustrophobic.

Dusty shades like rust, sienna, sage, olive and rose make the mood dull because of their faded appearance.

Cool-toned blues and purples can make the space feel colder. Choose warmer shades from green and red colour families.

For a rich and dramatic look, introduce jewel tones such as burgundy on wall wainscoting, emerald on the drawers of an antique table, or mustard through velvet upholstery.

For a softer aesthetic, use mild peach on a chaise, lilac for pelmeted curtains, or butter yellow on a limewashed wall.

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4. Neglecting furniture treatments

The worn-off varnish, weathered colour of the paint and an overall aged appeal can also leave an impact on the vibe of the space.

Neglecting furniture treatments can silently make a space feel gloomy