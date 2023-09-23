Kathak, Odissi dancers ignite stage in Patna during Pandit Hari Uppal Classical Dance Festival

The Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir in Patna sprang back to life after a gap of nearly nine years during the Pandit Hari Uppal Classical Dance Festival on Friday evening. The event showcased performances by renowned Kathak and Odissi dancers, commemorating the birth anniversary of Padma Shri Hari Uppal, a luminary in the world of Manipuri and Kathakali dance and founder of Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir. (Also Read | Government plans Tech Museum in Delhi to showcase emerging, future technologies)

The Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir in Patna sprang back to life after a gap of nearly nine years during the Pandit Hari Uppal Classical Dance Festival. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir was officially thrown open for people in 1963. Established as a museum for arts and crafts, it also houses dance and drama studios and a lavish art museum with a gallery. The event was organized inside the newly refurbished auditorium.

The two-day classical dance festival, inaugurated by Bihar Art, Culture and Youth department minister Jitendra Kumar Rai, will conclude on Saturday.

While addressing the gathering, the minister said, "Bhartiya Nritya Kala Mandir holds a special place in our hearts. I am optimistic that this institution will continue to organise similar events in the years to come." He also expressed admiration for Bihar's vibrant and globally renowned art and culture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While speaking on the occasion, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, additional chief secretary of Art, Culture and Youth department, said, "Today, we are celebrating renowned classical dancer and Padma Shri recipient Hari Uppal's birth anniversary at the institute he founded. It's a matter of great pride. He gave a strong foundation to the classical dance and art in the state and developed a healthy tradition of art."

Born in September 1926, Uppal did his schooling in Patna. Right from his childhood days, he was attracted to diverse forms of art and music. He joined Patna Art College and took up the subject of sculpture. In 1943, he joined Santiniketan on a scholarship. He learnt Kathakali and Manipuri dance forms, and soon mastered the art.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uppal's daughter Tamra Uppal, who also attended the event, shared anecdotes about her father's life. The dance festival commenced with a 'Ganesh Vandana' presented by N Vijaya Lakshmi, principal secretary of the animal and fisheries resources department of the state government.

Stepping onto the stage next was Rajendra Gangani, a leading exponent of the Jaipur Gharana style of Kathak and recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, accompanied by his troupe.

Their performance, titled 'Bhaav, Gati, Nrityam', received resounding applause from the audience, as the harmonious music and rhythmic footwork of the dancers combined to create an enchanting ambiance. They were complemented by acclaimed artistes, including tabla virtuoso Pandit Fateh Singh Gangani, vocalist Sami Ullah Khan and flutist Atul Shankar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subsequently, artistes from the Orissa Dance Academy (Bhubaneswar) graced the stage and enthralled both the young and old with their performance.

On Saturday, a lineup of equally enthralling performances await art connoisseurs, starting with Padma Shri awardee Geeta Chandran, a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and vocalist. Following her act, a Manipuri dance performance will be presented by artistes from the Institute of Manipuri Performing Arts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON