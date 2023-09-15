Embracing earthy design trends can transform your commercial workspace into a serene and inviting haven during the monsoon season as according to home decor and interior design experts, incorporating natural elements and soothing colour palettes can create an ambiance that fosters productivity, relaxation and comfort for your employees and clients alike. As the monsoon unfurls in full swing, it is imperative to understand the importance of fostering a sense of well-being in commercial spaces and by incorporating elements inspired by nature, you can cultivate an atmosphere of calm and creativity, even during the rainy season. Key earthy design trends for workspaces to enjoy a soothing monsoon (Photo by Slava Keyzman on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO at Flipspaces, shared, “One key earthy design trend is biophilic design, which seamlessly blends the indoors with the outdoors. Integrate lush greenery through potted plants, living walls or botanical artwork to evoke a sense of being connected to nature even within the confines of the workspace. Wood accents and furniture crafted from sustainable materials contribute to a warm and grounding atmosphere. Soft and earthy colour palettes play a pivotal role in setting the tone.”

He revealed, "Muted greens, warm browns, soft grays and sandy beiges mimic natural landscapes and bring a sense of tranquility. Combine these colours with subtle pops of calming blues and gentle yellows to infuse energy and brightness. The use of natural textures such as stone, rattan, and raw textiles elevates the tactile experience, further enhancing the connection to nature. Large windows or strategically placed skylights provide ample natural light, adding to the inviting ambiance. By embracing earthy design trends, your commercial workspace can become a rejuvenating sanctuary that encourages focus, creativity, and well-being, making the monsoon season a delight for everyone within its calming embrace.

Adding to the list of suggestion, Nihal Kalra, Co-Founder and CEO at The Decor Kart, recommended the top trends to consider -

1. Natural Materials: Use organic and sustainable materials like wood, stone, rattan, and jute in furniture, flooring and decor. These materials add warmth and a sense of connection to nature.

2. Soft Lighting: Opt for soft and diffused lighting that mimics the gentle, overcast light of a rainy day. Use pendant lights, floor lamps, and ambient lighting fixtures to create a cosy atmosphere.

4. Monsoon-Inspired Art: Incorporate art pieces that capture the essence of the monsoon, such as rain-themed paintings, photographs, or murals. These artworks can bring a touch of the rainy season indoors.

5. Mindful Spaces: Design dedicated meditation or mindfulness spaces where employees can practise relaxation techniques or take short breaks. Include comfortable seating, soft lighting, and perhaps even nature-inspired aromatherapy.

6. Natural Fragrances: Introduce subtle natural fragrances through essential oil diffusers or scented candles. Scents like lavender, eucalyptus, and rain-inspired blends can create a calming atmosphere.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Ankita Sharma, CEO and Founder of Design Alma, said, “Unplugging from digital distractions and reconnecting with nature while integrating it into your everyday space has never been easier and more aesthetically appealing. Opting for earthy hues such as sage, caramel, warm greys and deep blues highlights the lushness of the space and enhances its appeal. A little touch of indoor greens not only brings a plush look but also improves the air quality within your space. Incorporating basil and marigold herbage is also known to be a natural mosquito repellent. Handcrafted Moroccan Zellige clay tiles add a natural look to the space and are slip resistant which is important for humid environments.”

She concluded, “Romanticise your lazy, rainy days and curl up in your reading nook, which is easy to set up. All you need is a comfy Rattan wooden chair with plushy cushions, a cozy throw and a subtle wooden coffee table near a window. Using biophilic designs gives a closer touch to nature; I always rely on stone, wood, plaster, and stucco to give off a rustic earthy look and add Areca palms and mini bonsai plants for lush greens whenever possible. To enjoy my steaming cup of coffee in these pouring showers, I choose easy-to-clean and waterproof surfaces!”

By incorporating these earthy design trends into your commercial workspace, you can create an environment that embraces the soothing and serene aspects of the monsoon season while promoting employee well-being and productivity.