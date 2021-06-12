Kuchipudi recital: A virtual treat for culture aficionados

Be ready to de-stress, feel elated and be sure to be left mesmerised, as a virtual concert will bring young Kuchipudi dancers together who are ready to wow you with their dance moves. The 45th celebrations of Natya Tarangini — Performing Arts Centre, founded by legendary Kuchipudi exponents Raja-Radha Reddy, and Kaushalya Reddy, aims to bring in that much needed positivity your way on June 12, from 6pm to 8pm.

“You look at the news and it’s so depressing. This (dance) has been such a nice diversion. Kuchipudi is a combination of drama and dance. And whenever you’re being dramatic about another character you forget yourself. And when one is engaged in rigorous movements...one is moving their tows, eyebrows, neck. So, in the midst of that there is no space for the mind to wander. Its times like these you find your centre and switch off from what’s happening,” says danseuse Bhavana Reddy.

Bhavana Reddy, Kuchipudi dancer, says dance has been a ray of positivity for her and the students, during the pandemic.

The performance is a culmination of their last one year of hard work, shares Reddy, informing: “They have been working hard and now they get to showcase it. Everybody is getting to showcase whatever they have learned. We are trying to make it as real as it can be to a concert experience. It’s time for them to shine.”

Kuchipudi exponent Kaushalya Reddy, adds, “Last year we had the Parampara Series online, as we didn’t want to have a break. We collaborated with the UN and had it for a month. Now, the children are so excited for this performance. The best part is they have learned how to dress up on their own. The concert is a combination of virtual and pre-recorded performances. There are so many people wanting to watch, around the world.”

Interestingly, performances by Natya Tarangini International culminated two weeks back, and this act will have acts by students based nationally as well. A 13-year-old student, Shambhavi Sharma, who has been learning Kuchipudi since 2015, says, “We were looking forward to a full scale stage performance this year but had to contend with individual videos recorded with full make-up and costumes. I was given the additional task of putting the acts of 12 dancers for the Rajshri Shabdam piece. It’s been quite an effort to work with hand eye co-ordination, music and steps which were shot separately. This number is in praise of King Pratapasimha, describing the great qualities of his head, heart, wealth and might.”

Aanya Yadav, another student, says the last one and a half year has been difficult considering she’s missing physical dance practice and yearly dance performance in amphitheatre, but she’s thrilled about performing online. “But as the situation demands us practising online and our Gurus are leaving no stone unturned and making us perfect in each and every pose, mudras, footwork etc. I’m very happy and excited for the virtual concert... This year I’m performing Mandooka Sabdam. This is a story from Bhagvatas about a tussle between an Elephant and a crocodile. The Elephant is caught by the Crocodile and eventually saved by lord Vishnu,” says Yadav, adding, “It gives me immense joy to know that many people around the world will be connected and watching us perform from the comfort of their homes. All thanks to my Gurus who have put in such an effort to make this happen.”

What: 45th Anniversary of Natya Tarangini

Where: https://bit.ly/2STXqRi

When: June 12

Timing: 6pm to 8pm

