Kylie Jenner becomes the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram

American social media personality and business mogul Kylie Jenner has become the world's most-followed woman on Instagram. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is soon going to become a mom for the second time, set the record recently, beating pop star Ariana Grande, who previously held the record. The data on her account showed on Thursday that the star had reached 300 million followers.

Kylie, 24, is the first woman to reach 300 million followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. However, the title for the person with the largest following on Instagram worldwide still remains with football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. He has around 389 million followers on the social media app. Instagram's official account takes the top spot with 460 million followers.

On the personal front, Kylie recently took a break from social media after ten people died during a stampede at her partner Travis Scott's performance at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on November 5. She laid low after the tragedy, only returning to Instagram on December 24 to post a photograph of her mother.

Most recently. Kylie posted two pictures of herself showing off her pregnant belly. She welcomed the new year with the first picture, a black-and-white click, that has amassed millions of likes and thousands of comments.

Meanwhile, Kylie is already a mother to a three-year-old daughter, Stormi, with Travis Scott. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2018. Moreover, Kylie's previous record of the most-liked picture on Instagram is with her daughter, Stormi. It has racked up over 18.3 million 'likes' since being shared in 2018. The record has been broken multiple times since, with a post of a photograph of an egg receiving the all-time most likes to date.

Kylie Jenner rose to fame as part of the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She appeared alongside her famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

