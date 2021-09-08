Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child in emotional viral video: Watch

The rumours are true! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially confirmed that they are all set to welcome their second child. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to confirm the news by sharing an emotional and adorable video on her Instagram today, September 8 (IST). She shared the video on her Instagram page with heart and pregnant woman emoticons.

The video shows Kylie's journey of finding out that she and Travis Scott are expecting baby number two. The American model and businesswoman can be seen sharing the news with Travis and her three-year-old daughter Stormi. It also includes trips to the doctor, breaking the news to Kris Jenner, and several adorable short clips with Stormi.

The video begins with Kylie showing her pregnancy test on camera and announcing the news to overjoyed Travis, who hugs her stomach. Then, the scene shifts to the couple and their daughter Stormi visiting the doctor and finally confirming the good news.

Later, Kylie and Stormi break the news to an emotional Kris by showing her ultrasound pictures, who then remarks, "This is one of the best days of my life". The video also shows snippets from Kylie's 24th birthday, hearing the baby's heartbeat at another ultrasound, and Stormi kissing her mother's baby bump.

Watch the video for yourself here:

The emotional video instantly went viral after being shared online. It garnered more than 28 million views and several comments from Kylie's friends and family.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first daughter, Stormi, back in February 2018. At that time, she was very private about her pregnancy. However, after giving birth to her daughter, she had released a statement talking about her reason for keeping things secret and her journey.

Last month, after rumours of Kylie's pregnancy started floating around, People reported that Kylie and Travis Scott were expecting their second child together after talking to several sources close to the couple. The two had recently gotten together after splitting up in October 2019.

