Pregnant Kylie Jenner flaunts bare baby bump in shirt and distressed jeans: See stunning photos

American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner will soon be welcoming her second baby with her partner and singer, Travis Scott. The star took to Instagram to post several photos of herself flaunting her bare baby bump and pregnancy glow. The pictures, shared on Friday (IST), are going viral online, and many celebrities are showering Kylie with love.

Kylie posted the series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "I am woman." The pictures show her posing in front of a draped sheet and wearing her casual at-home clothes. She chose a pair of unbuttoned distressed light blue jeans and a tied button-down collared shirt that revealed her stomach.

Take a look here:

Screenshot of Kylie Jenner's Instagram post.

Kylie flaunted her gorgeous pregnancy glow in the photos. She glammed up her look with open tresses, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, highlighted face and blushed cheeks.

Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump.

Kylie's post garnered more than 10 million likes and several thousand comments within an hour of being posted on social media. Her mother, Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also dropped their reactions. "Gorgeous," Kris wrote. "The most beautiful," and "You are everything," Kim and Kourtney commented.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

Comments on Kylie's Jenner's post.

Earlier, Kylie had welcomed the new year by posting a black and white picture of herself showing off her pregnancy bump. She talked about the blessings and heartaches of the past year and prayed for a love-filled new year.

Kylie Jenner's New Year post.

She wore a black full-sleeved top and bottoms for the photos and captioned it, "As 2022 is approaching I've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

Kylie Jenner had confirmed her exciting pregnancy news in September last year.

