Living in a rented home? Here's how to personalise your space without drilling holes or making permanent changes

A home is not defined by whether we own it, but by the way we make it our own. Rental homes often come with restrictions on painting walls, changing fixtures or making structural alterations, but that does not mean they have to feel impersonal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Krsnaa Mehta, senior vice president and executive director at India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, shared ways to personalise your rental home.

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1. Bring colour and pattern through textiles

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When the walls and flooring have to remain as they are, textiles are one of the easiest ways to change the mood of a room. Cushions, throws, rugs and table linen can introduce colour, texture and visual interest without altering the existing interiors.

Cushions, throws, rugs and table linen can introduce colour, texture and visual interest without altering the existing interiors.

You could experiment with botanical prints, expressive florals, geometric patterns or Indian-inspired motifs against a more neutral backdrop. “I enjoy the interplay of different patterns, particularly when they are balanced by a few simpler elements. The result should feel layered and individual rather than perfectly coordinated,” highlighted Krsnaa.

2. Use artwork to give your walls personality

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{{^usCountry}} Bare walls can make a space feel unfinished, but there are ways to personalise them without drilling or repainting them. Removable hooks and adhesive hanging strips, used according to the surface and the landlord’s guidelines, can help display framed artwork, prints and photographs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bare walls can make a space feel unfinished, but there are ways to personalise them without drilling or repainting them. Removable hooks and adhesive hanging strips, used according to the surface and the landlord’s guidelines, can help display framed artwork, prints and photographs. {{/usCountry}}

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Art inspired by Indian architecture, landscapes, flora and fauna can introduce a distinctive visual language while sitting comfortably within contemporary interiors. Krsnaa recommends creating a small gallery arrangement or allowing one striking artwork to take centre stage.

3. Make everyday corners more expressive

A rental home can feel different through a few carefully selected accents. According to Krsnaa, a decorative lamp, a patterned ottoman, a sculptural object, or a distinctive planter can bring character to a room without requiring permanent installation. These elements can also be rearranged as your needs change. Giving these spaces a clear purpose, with a few thoughtful details, can make the home feel more complete.

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Art inspired by Indian architecture, landscapes, flora and fauna can introduce a distinctive visual language.

4. Bring your personality to the dining table

Personalising a home is also about the everyday experiences that take place within it. Krsnaa highlighted that tableware, printed platters, colourful bowls, table runners and distinctive glassware can transform a dining area without changing the furniture. You can mix patterned pieces with simpler ones, introduce a contrasting colour or use a tray to create a more considered arrangement.

5. Mix contemporary pieces with Indian influences

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One of the most rewarding ways to create an individual home is to bring together different visual influences. Contemporary furniture can sit alongside objects inspired by traditional Indian motifs; nature-inspired prints can work with geometric patterns; and modern accessories can complement pieces collected during travels. India has an extraordinary visual vocabulary across its architecture, landscapes, art and decorative traditions.

Contemporary furniture can sit alongside objects inspired by traditional Indian motifs.

6. Choose pieces that can move with you

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When decorating a rental, flexibility matters. “Prioritise items that can adapt to different layouts and future homes: cushion covers, throws, portable lamps, wall art, decorative accessories and versatile accent furniture,” Krsnaa recommended. These pieces allow you to build a personal collection over time rather than spending it on changes that you may have to leave behind.