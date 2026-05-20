Living room feels ‘off’ even after trendy makeover? 5 common decor mistakes homeowners make

Living room is the first impression maker of your home sweet home. The moment a guest walks in, it sets the mood for the entire house. Even for the residents, it is the space where they unwind, relax, chit-chat and spend slow moments after a long day. So, naturally, a lot of attention goes into making the living room look presentable. But maybe that is exactly where things go wrong.ALSO READ: Distracted in your study room? 5 decor tips to boost focus and improve productivity

Living room can be strategically decorated, without the space looking too overcrowded. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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In the efforts to make the space look stylish, homeowners end up doing too much, perfectly matching cushions or choosing excessively ornate decor pieces. Then the living room feels too cluttered, visually noisy and oddly out of sync.

It is important to understand that home decor is not as simple as buying beautiful statement pieces or conversation starters for your space. In reality, good interior design is deeply rooted in balance, proportion and cohesion.

So what are the common mistakes homeowners make? To understand that, we spoke to Kirti Madan, creative design director at Mahima Group who walked us through the common mistakes that make even the most well put-together living room miss the mark.

“What I have noticed is that even premium homes fail to feel refined because the space lacks visual flow and emotional comfort,” she shared, highlighting an observation frequently noticed in her design practice.

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{{^usCountry}} So even when after buying new things, from a new sofa and fresh curtains to textured walls, trendy lighting and Pinterest-inspired colour palettes, the living room may still feel oddly off. Why does that happen?Answering this, Kirti explained, "Many homeowners are left with the same feeling: something feels off. The room may look expensive, but it doesn’t feel complete. It lacks warmth, rhythm, or personality. In design, that ‘put together’ feeling rarely comes from one hero piece. It comes from balance, proportion, and thoughtful editing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So even when after buying new things, from a new sofa and fresh curtains to textured walls, trendy lighting and Pinterest-inspired colour palettes, the living room may still feel oddly off. Why does that happen?Answering this, Kirti explained, "Many homeowners are left with the same feeling: something feels off. The room may look expensive, but it doesn’t feel complete. It lacks warmth, rhythm, or personality. In design, that ‘put together’ feeling rarely comes from one hero piece. It comes from balance, proportion, and thoughtful editing.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here is an extensive guide based on the insights revealed by the designer which elaborate the common mistakes that make living room feel ‘off’ despite makeovers: 1. Buying everything as a matching set One of the quickest ways to make a living room feel flat is by matching sofa sets, identical side tables, and perfectly coordinated cushions may look safe, but they remove character from the room.

Real homes need contrast and layering.

A combination of a linen sofa and a wood-accent chair or an old brass lamp immediately adds depth to the room. 2. Pushing every piece against the eall One of the most common layout mistakes in homes.

People assume pushing furniture to the edges will make the room look larger.

In reality, it creates an awkward empty centre and breaks conversation flow.

Even in compact apartments, furniture needs breathing space. A sofa pulled just a few inches away from the wall, with a rug anchoring the seating area, instantly makes the room feel intentional. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is an extensive guide based on the insights revealed by the designer which elaborate the common mistakes that make living room feel ‘off’ despite makeovers: 1. Buying everything as a matching set One of the quickest ways to make a living room feel flat is by matching sofa sets, identical side tables, and perfectly coordinated cushions may look safe, but they remove character from the room.

Real homes need contrast and layering.

A combination of a linen sofa and a wood-accent chair or an old brass lamp immediately adds depth to the room. 2. Pushing every piece against the eall One of the most common layout mistakes in homes.

People assume pushing furniture to the edges will make the room look larger.

In reality, it creates an awkward empty centre and breaks conversation flow.

Even in compact apartments, furniture needs breathing space. A sofa pulled just a few inches away from the wall, with a rug anchoring the seating area, instantly makes the room feel intentional. {{/usCountry}}

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Avoid overdecorating your living room to prevent it from looking shabby. (Picture credit: Gemini Ai)

3. Choosing the wrong rug size

A rug that is too small disconnects the entire room visually. This happens more often than people realise. Homeowners buy rugs based on availability rather than scale. The result is a floating coffee table with furniture sitting outside the rug boundary.

Ideally, at least the front legs of the sofa and chairs should sit on the rug. This visually ties the furniture together and makes the room feel grounded. A small rug in a large living room creates the same effect as wearing shoes two sizes smaller than your outfit.

4. Depending only on one ceiling light

Good living rooms are layered, not over lit. A single white ceiling light makes even expensive interiors look harsh and unfinished. Lighting should create mood, softness, and dimension.

A well-designed living room usually combines three levels of lighting:

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A. Ambient lighting for overall brightness

B. Accent lighting like wall lamps or floor lamps

C. Warm decorative lighting for atmosphere

For instance, a textured wall panel will disappear completely under one overhead LED but come alive under soft side lighting.

5. Overdecorating every surface

Many homeowners confuse styling with filling. Every shelf does not need décor or a plant stand.

When every wall carries frames and every table has accessories, the room begins to feel visually noisy. Luxury interiors are edited carefully. Empty space is equally important.

An enormous piece of art can have more influence than six smaller frames.

Similarly, one sculptural vase on a coffee table feels more refined than multiple decorative objects fighting for focus.

The most memorable living rooms are rarely the most expensive ones. They are the ones that feel balanced, personal, and effortless the moment one walks in

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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