Looking for budget-friendly home decor items? Shop these Amazon finds under 999

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Easyera Lotus Golden Tealight Holder Stylishly Shaped Lotus Candle Stand Metal Beautiful Design Home Decoration Festival Occasions Size 12,10,8 Inch Set of 3 Not Include Glass(Adjustable)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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DECOR WISHES® Candle Holder Stand Pillar Candle Stand for Home Decor Tealight for Center Table Tealight Stand for Diwali Christmas (Design 2)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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EMI Offers
Behoma Solid Large Set of 2 Metal Pillar Candle Holders with Gift BoxView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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SKYGREEN PLANTS
SKYGREEN Artificial Plants with Pot | Small Plants with Pot | Fake Plastic Plants with Pot | Artificial Plant for Home Decor & Office Decor | Indoor Plants | Artificial Plants for Decoration | (BN-7)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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SKYGREEN PLANTS
Artificial Mini Potted Plant with Modern White Ceramic Zen Pot - Faux Greenery for Home Decor, Office Desk, Kitchen & Bedside - Realistic Lifelike Leaves, Small Decorative Indoor Plant for GiftingView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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SKYGREEN PLANTS
Pack of 1 Artificial Plant with Decorative Flower Pot Coaster, Magnetic Leaf Design, Study Tabletop Office Desk Decor, Modern Indoor Planter, Living Room, Bedroom, Home DecorationView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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BOHO CUSHION COVER
DecorativeDreams Boho Cushion Covers | Cotton Printed Pillow Cases with Hidden Zipper | Soft Decorative Throw Covers for Sofa, Bed and Home Decor | 16x16 Inch, Set of 2View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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BOHO CUSHION COVER
Combo Cotton Tufted Pillow Covers (40 * 60 cms) Pack of 2 pcView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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BOHO CUSHION COVER
HOMADORN Luxury Cotton Handmade Decorative Boho Throw Pillow Covers with Tassels 16X16 for Decorative Sofa Couch Living Room Indoor Outdoor Chair Car Farmhouse (Rust, 2)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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SPHINX VASE
SPHINX Ribbed Pipe Ceramic Vase for Flowers, Pampas Grass, or Live Plants | Decorative Home & Office Centerpiece Gift – No Flowers- (White, 6 Inch)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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SPHINX VASE
THE GREY BLEND® Small Vase with Tray Set | Handcrafted White Concrete Flower Vase for Home Decor | Mini Bud Vase for Living Room, Bedroom & Coffee Table | Gift Item (7x7 cm)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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SPHINX VASE
PUREZENTO Unique White Ceramic Donut Vase 8.5 & 5.7 Inch - Set of 2 | Decorative Donut Vase for Dried Flowers & Pampas Grass | Vases for Modern Home Decor, Living Room, Office Decor IdeasView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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ONE94STORE LIGHTS
One94Store Plastic Fairy Curtain String Lights for Wall Decoration, Warm White USB Powered 300 LEDs, 8 Flashing Modes, Window Backdrop Lights for Bedroom, Party, Diwali, Christmas - 3x3 MeterView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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ONE94STORE LIGHTS
Gesto Serial String Lights - 14 LED Optic Fibre Flower, 10 Feet Warm White Fairy Lights for Home,Mandir,Pooja Room,Deepawali & Diwali Decoration,Christmas,Festival | Indoor & Outdoor Decorative LightsView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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ONE94STORE LIGHTS
fizzytech Bubble Ball LED String Lights, 20 LED 10 Meter Warm White Copper Wire Fairy Lights for Window, Wall, Garden, Diwali, Christmas, Wedding and Home DecorationView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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SEHAZ WALL MIRROR
Sehaz Artworks Home Decoration Items for Living Room | Wall Hanging decoration | Jharokha Wall Decor Items for Living Room | Decorative Mirror for Wall Decoration | Wall Decor Items for BedroomView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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SEHAZ WALL MIRROR
Sehaz Artworks Home Decoration Items for Living Room | Jharokha wall hangings for living room | Wall Decoration Items for Bedroom | Decorative Items for Home wall | Mirror Jharokha Wall DécorView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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SEHAZ WALL MIRROR
kotart Wall Mirror Decor Panel Wooden Frame Wall Decor | Wall Décor Mirror with Frames | Jharokha Frames Mirrors for Bedroom Office | Set of 2 (Mirrors Decor 5, Small) 10x13 inchView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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DIME STORE SHELVES
Dime Store Wooden Wall Shelves | Corner Wall Shelf | Hanging Corner Shelves for Living Room, Floating Wall Mounted Shelfs 5 Tier for Home Decoration ItemsView Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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DIME STORE SHELVES
Home Sparkle MDF Wooden Wall Shelves 3 Set Decorative Wall Mounted (Black)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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DIME STORE SHELVES
Aayat Enterprises Decorative Display Wooden Floating Wall Shelves for Bedroom & Living Room Book Rack (Brown&White)View Details{{#product}}View Details{{/product}}View Details
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