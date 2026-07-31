Looking for budget-friendly home decor items? Shop these Amazon finds under 999

You don't need to spend a hefty budget on renovating your home, as you can transform your space for under ₹999 with these Amazon finds. Whether you're looking for decorative pieces to place in your rental home or some wall décor, the finds below are thoughtfully chosen to suit your needs.

How to make your house look expensive under budget?

Stick to a neutral colour palette for an elegant look.

Mix different textures like wood, ceramic, glass, and metal.

Add warm lighting using table lamps or fairy lights.

Use decorative trays to place smaller accessories together.

Keep plants to make your home feel fresh and inviting.

Want a home makeover on a budget? Shop these Amazon finds under ₹999 (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Here are some budget-friendly home décor finds under ₹999 that are worth adding to your cart.

Decorative candle holders

A candle holder is one of the easiest ways to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether placed on a coffee table, dining table, or bedside stand, it instantly enhances the look of any room.

Artificial plants in decorative pots

Love the beauty of greenery? Artificial plants are a great option for adding colour and freshness to your interiors.

Decorative cushion covers

Changing your cushion covers is one of the quickest ways to refresh your living room or bedroom. Choose textured fabrics, embroidered patterns, or modern prints to match your decor.

Table vases

A stylish vase can transform an empty corner into a statement display. Pair it with fresh flowers, dried pampas grass, or artificial stems for an elegant look.

LED fairy lights

They're perfect for creating a cosy atmosphere all year round. Wrap them around mirrors, shelves, or indoor plants for a soft, warm glow.

Decorative wall mirrors

A decorative mirror makes a room feel brighter and more spacious while being a focal point. Even small mirrors can make a big visual impact.

Wooden floating shelves

Floating shelves combine storage and style, allowing you to display books, plants, candles, and decorative material while saving floor space.

Frequently Asked Question: Can I find good-quality home décor items on Amazon for under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>999? Yes, You can find a wide range of affordable home décor items under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>999 on Amazon.

Which home décor items make the biggest difference on a budget? Cushions, fairy lights, mirrors, vases, and wall decor are the easiest way to refresh your space without spending much.

How can I make my home look expensive on a budget? Choose neutral colors, add layered lighting, use decorative trays, incorporate plants, and avoid clutter.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

home Explore the latest Lifestyle News on health, fashion, travel, relationships, food and festivals. Find useful tips, expert advice, trends and inspiring stories for everyday living. Explore the latest Lifestyle News on health, fashion, travel, relationships, food and festivals. Find useful tips, expert advice, trends and inspiring stories for everyday living. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}