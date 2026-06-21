Love to lounge, but not sure if that bulky chair is the right aesthetic? Expert debunks the myth

There was a time when furniture had one job. Look good. Then somewhere along the way, we collectively decided that comfort deserved a seat at the table too. Enter lounge chairs, recliners and those gloriously oversized seats that practically beg you to cancel plans and spend the evening with a book, a coffee or absolutely nothing at all. That oversized lounge chair might take up space, but it gives back comfort, warmth and a cosy corner to unwind. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Yet, despite their growing popularity, many people still hesitate before bringing one home. The reason? They think these chairs look too bulky. Too big. Too dominant. But since when did sleek become the only aesthetic worth celebrating? Sometimes what looks bulky at first glance is actually plush, soft, spacious and comforting. It is all about perspective.

To understand if oversized lounge chairs are really worth the floor space, I spoke to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO at Saraf Furniture. He puts it quite simply: "Large lounge chairs might not be appropriate for all kinds of houses; nonetheless, they can work in your favour if chosen intelligently. This is all about ensuring that you buy something which has both style and utility value."

He goes on to talk about why these oversized seats deserve a second look.

Comfort is the whole point Unlike a standard armchair that you perch on for a quick chat, a lounge chair is designed for lingering. It gives you room to stretch out, curl up or simply sink in after a long day.

As our homes increasingly double up as offices, entertainment zones and personal retreats, dedicated comfort corners are becoming more valuable. A lounge chair creates a clear invitation to slow down and switch off, something many of us could use more of.