Man transforms his father's 40-year-old metal almirah into designer masterpiece; internet says ‘creativity at its peak’

Old furniture often carries memories that make it too precious to throw away. With a little creativity and effort, even decades-old pieces can be transformed into something that looks brand new. In his July 8 Instagram post, content creator Abhinav Yadav showcased the makeover of his father's 40-year-old metal almirah, leaving social media users stunned by the remarkable before-and-after transformation. (Also read: Content creator compares Australia's health star rating system with Indian food marketing; reveals popular drink scores )

How man transformed his father's 40-year-old almirah

Abhinav transformed a 40-year-old metal almirah through priming, creative molding, and painting. (Instagram/@ _createyourtaste_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing the makeover on Instagram, Abhinav revealed that the project was about more than just giving an old cupboard a fresh look. "Forty years old, but still serving looks. Dad's memories are safe, and so is the almirah," he wrote, adding that colours have the power to completely change how we see furniture.

He also encouraged others to restore old pieces instead of discarding them, saying, "Do try this with your metal almirahs at home. Your parents will absolutely love it."

Explaining the makeover step by step, Abhinav said he first cut off the old legs using an angle grinder and created a new base and top frame with wooden moulding strips. Next, he attached HDHMR board panels to three sides using nail-free glue, instantly giving the metal almirah a modern look. He also removed the old handle and lock, replacing them with concealed magnetic closures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Painting, detailing and the final touches

{{^usCountry}} After that, he applied a white metal primer inside and out, advising that any excess primer should be lightly sanded before painting. Once the primer dried, Abhinav used Mouldit clay to create arch-shaped (mehraab) designs on each panel. "Use a paper cut-out for easy duplication," he suggested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After that, he applied a white metal primer inside and out, advising that any excess primer should be lightly sanded before painting. Once the primer dried, Abhinav used Mouldit clay to create arch-shaped (mehraab) designs on each panel. "Use a paper cut-out for easy duplication," he suggested. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He then painted the almirah with a black base and deep red inside the arches, before adding decorative patterns using stencils and texture paste, finished with silver and gold paint. To complete the makeover, he painted four new furniture legs in rose gold, installed two brass handles, and sealed everything with a coat of lacquer (varnish).

How internet reacted

Summing up the project, Abhinav wrote, "And just like that, our 40-year-old almirah was ready for its new life." The striking before-and-after transformation has since impressed social media users, with many praising the makeover for preserving both the furniture and the memories attached to it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Uff, khatarnak makeover," wrote one user, while another commented, "Creativity at its peak. I wish I could ask you to design something for me as well." Many called him a "magician" and a "creative genius," with one person writing, "How do you keep beating your own masterpiece? Every time I think this is your best work yet, you come up with another masterpiece." Another user joked, "What did your mom eat in those nine months... so much creativity!" Others admired the transformation, calling it "an amazing project," "so special," and "a stunning makeover.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}