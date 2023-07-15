Mastering the art of luxurious living: 6 expert tips for designing your dream home

Embarking on the journey of designing your dream home is an exhilarating endeavour that invites you to delve into the realm of luxurious living. It is an opportunity to curate a space that encapsulates your vision, offering a haven of comfort, style, and sophistication. If you are aiming for luxurious living, there are several tips and considerations to keep in mind that allow you to truly develop the eye of a design connoisseur. From selecting the perfect colour palette to incorporating lavish textures and statement pieces, join us as we guide you through the process of designing a dream home that truly becomes a sanctuary of indulgence. (Also read: Seeking inspiration for modern home interiors? Explore wooden-inspired design ideas for natural aesthetics )

Tips for designing your dream home

Luxurious living is about creating a space that reflects your style and unique life journey.(Unsplash)

Sajal Lamba, Co-Founder and Director, Wriver shared with HT Lifestyle some tips, invaluable insights, and creative inspiration to help you bring your dream home to life.

1. Define your vision

Start by envisioning your dream home and slowly clarify your vision using mood boards that help more cohesively manifest that vision. Some elements to consider are the architectural style, interior design elements, and overall atmosphere you want to achieve.

2. Source and curate your inspiration

Collect inspiration from various sources from print magazines, art catalogues, and even a deep dive into sources like Google Culture, where you can travel the world in extreme detail can help refine your ideas. Return to childhood memories, reflect on your life's journey and see what parts of your story can seamlessly merge with the idea of a complete and opulent lifestyle and be reflected by the choices you make around design and decor.

3. Location and layout

Choosing a desirable location is as pertinent to the building of the existing home as it dictates the amenities and lifestyle you desire. Opt for a spacious lot that provides privacy and ample space for landscaping and outdoor features. Design a well-thought-out floor plan that maximizes flow and functionality while making the most of natural light and views.

4. High-quality materials

We live in a time of high-end material innovation, and keeping an eye on the latest trends and expertise of skilled designers can go a long way in ensuring that your dream house is both aesthetically luxurious while ensuring durability and longevity. Selecting high-quality materials is crucial for achieving a luxurious look, and it is an investment that is worth your while. Focus on premium finishes like hardwood floors, marble countertops, custom cabinetry, statement pieces, multifunctional furniture and top-of-the-line appliances.

5. Spacious interiors

Aim for spacious interiors that offer a sense of openness and freedom. High ceilings, open floor plans, and large windows can create an airy and expansive atmosphere. Work with a lot of natural light to enhance the overall ambience.

6. Professional interior design

While you might find these tips helpful to get a headstart, it goes a long way when choosing to work with a professional interior designer specializing in luxurious living. Designers bring decades of industry experience and often collaborate and can bring your vision to life, offer valuable insights, and ensure a cohesive and truly unique design language throughout your home. Collaborating with experts can save time while enhancing the overall result and help you, most importantly help, make practical and informed decisions.

Luxurious living is about creating a space that reflects your style and unique life journey. The idea behind accessible luxury living is that it offers comfort while elevating your daily experience. By considering these tips and customizing them to your preferences, you can design a dream home that exudes luxury and sophistication that embodies your lifestyle.