Workplace design tips that improve ecosystem and productivity

Offices have now become the place where majority of us spend more time than our own homes hence, the main challenge while designing an office is to strike the right balance between functionality and aesthetics. It has to be a space that's warm, inviting and motivating while having its own corners where people can collaborate, relax and resonate.

Balancing productivity with environmental sustainability is crucial in India's corporate culture and a well-thought-out office design can enhance both, creating a harmonious blend of efficiency and eco-friendliness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Paulomi Sanghvi, Founder of The Fusion Atelier in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, revealed a few key elements that can effectively help achieve a perfect office space:

Nail the layout - An open floor plan against smaller cabins or enclosed work desks works better. Firstly this will aid collaboration and communication between employees of all hierarchy and secondly it will help make the most of the space when compared to a closed office space. Light it up - Channelling natural light into the space as effectively as possible cause there’s nothing better than walking into a bright space for work. Natural light exhales happiness & productivity and results in a finer workplace. It’ll keep the aura positive and induce higher energy levels for the employees and as a matter of fact people who are exposed to natural light in the day, sleep better as well which will in turn reflect on the well-being of your employees. Plan the plants - It’s a well known fact that plants purify air. It’s a winner if you have space to introduce outdoor plants but if that’s not possible do not hesitate to introduce indoor plants at every given corner of your office. Plants generate liveliness and reduce stress, anxiety and fatigue. They very effectively beautify the space and there can’t be a reason to not have indoor plants in your office space. Lets lounge - Stringent work spaces are not favorable. Introduce cafeterias with persay a pool table.. a relaxation room with may be a massage chair & bean bags! If you have an outdoor space don’t hold back, just add some furniture there with a few hammocks. These elements will help employees recharge and rejuvenate themselves helping them improve their efficiency at work and stimulate creative thinking. Colour cop - Evaluate the nature of work and choose the right colours for your space! It’s well known that colours have a physiological effect on us. Blue fosters a sense of trust and keeps the mood calm wherein green promotes harmony and helps the creativity flowing in. Yellow and Orange hues feeds into the enthusiasm of the employees and keeps their energy high and white helps increase focus and makes spaces appear bigger.

Adding to the list, Sammeer Pakvasa, Managing director and CEO at Eleganz Interiors, suggested some tips to achieve a balance in your workspace -

1. Maximise Natural Light and Embrace Greenery: In India's sunny climate, harnessing natural light not only saves energy but also helps beat the heat. Large windows and skylights can be complemented by shading solutions to minimise glare. Additionally, integrating local plants and greenery not only improves air quality but also reflects India's rich biodiversity, creating a connection with the environment.

2. Opt for Energy-Efficient Technologies: India faces energy challenges, and adopting energy-saving technologies is crucial. Choose LED lights, Energy Star-rated appliances and consider solar power options, given India's potential for solar energy generation. Implement smart systems to optimize energy consumption, considering the frequent power fluctuations in some regions.

3. Prioritise Ergonomics for Employee Well-being: Employee well-being takes center stage in workplaces across the board. By prioritising ergonomics, create workstations that feature adjustable chairs and desks, keyboard trays and monitor stands. This thoughtful design promotes comfort and reduces work-related health issues, leading to increased productivity and overall employee wellness.

4. Encourage Collaboration with Open Floor Plans: The emphasis on teamwork and collaboration in workplaces transcends borders and open floor plans are a valuable choice in this regard. They encourage communication, knowledge sharing and creativity among employees. Additionally, open layouts maximise the utilisation of natural light and ventilation, contributing to a more energy-efficient workspace.

5. Choose Sustainable Materials with Local Sourcing: Opt for eco-friendly materials like recycled or repurposed furniture, low-VOC paints and sustainable flooring options. Incorporate materials such as jute, bamboo, and locally sourced wood to promote sustainability. By utilising these natural and renewable resources, you contribute to a greener office environment while supporting local industries and reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation.

6. Promote Recycling Initiatives: India faces waste management challenges, making recycling initiatives crucial. Set up designated recycling areas for paper, plastics and electronics within the office. Emphasise the importance of waste segregation and educate employees on the significance of recycling for a greener India.

7. Create Quiet Zones for Focused Work: The Indian work environment can sometimes be bustling and noisy. Designate quiet zones or incorporate sound-absorbing materials to provide employees with spaces for focused work and concentration.

8.Integrate Biophilic Design Elements: With a universal reverence for nature, incorporate biophilic design elements into your office space. Enhance the ambiance with features like green walls, indoor gardens showcasing native plants, and soothing water features. By bringing nature indoors, this design approach reduces stress, enhances overall well-being, and fosters a stronger connection between employees and the environment.

9. Integrate Smart Building Systems for Efficient Operations: Implement smart technology to manage energy consumption, lighting and heating/cooling systems. Real-time monitoring and automated adjustments can optimise operations and minimize resource wastage in dynamic work environments.

10. Flexible Workspaces for Enhanced Efficiency: Embrace flexible workspaces to accommodate India's diverse work styles and mobility needs. This promotes efficiency, reduces resource consumption and allows employees to choose the most suitable environment for their tasks.

Investing in a sustainable office design not only enhances productivity but also reflects India's commitment to a greener future. An eco-friendly office can boost employee morale, attract top talent and position your brand as a socially responsible entity. Join the sustainable revolution and start designing your greener, more productive office today!