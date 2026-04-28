Minimalist home looking boring and impersonal like ‘showroom’? 5 ways to fix it with warm minimalism

Minimalism was once the design world's favourite child, offering a sense of breathing space in a chaotic world with its clean, uncluttered interiors and generous empty spaces. Most contemporary homes naturally leaned into this aesthetic, embracing its calm and restraints in its own way. It is zen-like and meditative in nature because of its spacious and streamlined style, perfect for an overstimulating world. As you wrap up work and step indoors, the minimalist interiors induce a sense of calm. ALSO READ: Distracted in your study room? 5 decor tips to boost focus and improve productivity

Warm, minimalistic tones adopt an earthy palette. (Picture credit: Gemini)

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But over time, what once felt calming became cold and impersonal, resembling showrooms with its sterile touch more than lived-in homes. It felt more curated and performative, lacking individuality. As a result, homeowners are now looking to move beyond the stark aesthetic and tweak their spaces into something more emotionally grounded with character and warmth.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Romit Savla, founder and principal designer at Soch Design Studio, agreed that there is a trend shift, with warm minimalism being preferred in 2026, and emphasised that it is a ‘long-overdue cultural correction.’

“For nearly a decade, we were sold a version of minimalism that felt more like a clinical laboratory than a living room, all sharp glass, cold steel, and high-gloss white," Salva explained, suggesting how minimalism was widely embraced, but it came at the cost of warmth and personality. More and more homeowners are realising this.

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{{^usCountry}} The designer further walked us through how there is a shift, revealing that spaces are no longer solely meant for display like air galleries, but are increasingly designed to support emotional well-being, comfort, and a sense of everyday ease. This showcases the change in how people are now moving away from purely aesthetic-based styles and embracing styles which feel personal with a touch of lived-in style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The designer further walked us through how there is a shift, revealing that spaces are no longer solely meant for display like air galleries, but are increasingly designed to support emotional well-being, comfort, and a sense of everyday ease. This showcases the change in how people are now moving away from purely aesthetic-based styles and embracing styles which feel personal with a touch of lived-in style. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We no longer want homes that look like empty galleries; we want sanctuaries that offer a ‘sensory reset’. The trend is emerging because we’ve realised that visual clarity shouldn’t have to come at the cost of emotional comfort. We are finally moving away from ‘showroom chic’ and toward a version of luxury that actually feels human." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We no longer want homes that look like empty galleries; we want sanctuaries that offer a ‘sensory reset’. The trend is emerging because we’ve realised that visual clarity shouldn’t have to come at the cost of emotional comfort. We are finally moving away from ‘showroom chic’ and toward a version of luxury that actually feels human." {{/usCountry}}

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Salva shared five ways to nail the warm minimalism style for your interiors:

1. Prioritise the "glow" of earth-toned neutrals

First step is a total rejection of blue-toned, clinical whites.

To ground a room, go for a palette that mimics the natural world, like soft biscuit, toasted oatmeal, and raw linen.

Earth-toned neutrals don't just sit on the wall; they catch the light and diffuse it, creating a "sun-washed" effect that feels warm.

2. Celebrate the weight of raw stone

In a minimalist home, furniture needs to feel architectural.

Incorporating travertine, honed marble, or even terracotta adds a sense of "permanence" that lightweight plastics can’t touch.

A low-slung coffee table in a matte, unpolished stone provides a heavy, grounding focal point that allows the rest of the room to stay airy and light.

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Know how to ace warm minimalist style and get rid of the stark showroom-esque empty aesthetic. (Picture credit: Freepik)

3. Lean into sustainable, ‘lived-In’ timber

Wood is the heartbeat of warm minimalism, but the finish decides everything.

Avoid high-gloss stains. Instead, opt for sustainable white oak or reclaimed teak with a matte, oiled finish.

Seeing the actual grain and the slight ‘wabi-sabi’ imperfections in the wood makes a room feel storied rather than staged. It’s about the tactile joy of running hand over a surface that feels alive.

4. Soften the edge with organic silhouettes

Harsh, 90-degree angles can feel aggressive in a quiet space. To lower the ‘visual volume,’ introduce organic, fluid shapes.

A kidney-shaped sofa or a circular dining table mimics the curves found in nature, which subconsciously signals the brain to relax. These ‘human-centric’ silhouettes prevent a minimalist room from feeling rigid or ‘stiff.’

5. Sculptural, atmospheric lighting

Kill the ‘interrogation’ feel of bright overhead LEDs. Warm minimalism relies on ‘pools of light’ rather than total saturation.

Use sculptural floor lamps with parchment or linen shades that wash light across your textured walls.

When the light hits a lime-washed surface or a grain-heavy wooden cabinet, it creates depth and shadow, making the space feel intimate and layered without needing a single piece of ‘clutter.’

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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