Gen Z is giving an expressive upgrade to minimalism — experts decode their aesthetic

Gen Z love their beiges and creams — but they enjoy an erratic splash of colour just as much. Erratic to say that it's a very intentional kind of nonchalance. It's the same kind of attention to detail millennials put into selecting their sofa throw blankets, times hundred. Gen Z is redefining minimalism their own way — experts decode their aesthetic (Photos: Qalara, Metro.Style) You may not find an awful lot of Gen Z's who are proud homeowners, but their sense of belonging comes from a hyper-personalisation of the space they're inhabiting, with or without their name on the deed. A sprawling space or half a room, it's about eliciting the comfort of nostalgia from a space that's entirely new — even if the lease ends in the next six months. In terms of visual impact, it's easy to box the generation of 20-somethings as just ‘colourful’. But in reality, it's so much more deep. The hair and nails may be dipped in bright pops every few months, but at heart, this generation is an avid worshipper of minimalism. Except that they believe in doing it their own way. We asked experts to decode the expressive upgrade that Gen Z has given to the uber-clean minimalist aesthetic. ‘My’ space 'Me, myself and I' may sound selfish, but it isn't all that bad a mantra to hone. Especially when its about turning four temporary walls into a home. Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla, respective director and creative head of Essentia Environments, say, “Gen Z’s take on minimalism is far more emotional than aesthetic. It isn’t about empty spaces or stark palettes, but about intentional living, curating fewer, more meaningful pieces that reflect individuality rather than restraint. The generation has moved away from the sterile, white-box minimalism of the 2010s toward something warmer and more personal: layered neutrals, soft textures, sentimental art, and design choices that tell a story. It’s minimalism with character, less about absence and more about presence with purpose.”

Rohini Bagla, founder and principal designer for Studio Rohini Bagla, aptly calls the Gen Z aesthetic as "a quiet rebellion against excess", adding, "They are drawn to spaces that feel breathable yet deeply personal where restraint does not dilute character but enhances it. Their version of minimalism carries softness and emotion with tactile materials gentle colours and pieces chosen for sentiment rather than status. Instead of stripping spaces bare they distill them until only what enriches their life remains." Head first Mental health turning a household term owes much of the conversation and action whirlwind to Gen Z. Charity begins at home, and centering the calm for your cocoon is of utmost importance when things get tough. Rohini reflects, "For Gen Z home is not simply a place to live it is where they restore their emotional equilibrium. Their spaces are crafted to soothe rather than overwhelm reflecting a generation unafraid to prioritise mental health. Soft textures, delicate lighting, natural materials and calming colour palettes come together to create environments that hold them rather than crowd them. Intentional corners for journaling meditation or simply breathing remind us that peace is a daily practice. In a world that moves fast they design slow grounding spaces that reduce noise and replenish energy."

Calling the impact of mental health concerns in how the generation arrange and experience their personal spaces, a "profound" one, the Chawlas add, “Spaces are designed to soothe, to create pockets of pause that counter the pace of modern life. Even the way they arrange furniture with open layouts, fewer visual distractions, cozy corners often mirrors an instinct to create emotional breathing room.”

Going glocal Parisian chic or Parisian grunge? Y2K or New-tro? Wabi Sabi or Japandi? The generation which prides itself on doing things the right way, of course has the concept of sustainability and the virtual outlets of home-grown brands at the forefront of their aesthetic pursuits. The hyper-personalisation more often than not begins against the scape of some pretty niche global aesthetics — for reference, Seoul, Paris and Tokyo make up a huge chunk of that iceberg; but almost never at the cost of sustainability.