Tired of shabby, dark interiors? 5 easy decor hacks to make your interiors brighter and greener

If your home is looking a bit shabby or stark, it may be time to jazz it up with a few easy tweaks. Embracing a greener style in your home can instantly make your interiors feel brighter and more spacious, while also bringing in an invigorating hint of nature that lifts both the look and mood of the space.



ALSO READ: Distracted in your study room? 5 decor tips to boost focus and improve productivity A brighter, green home can lift your mood. (Picture credit: Freepik)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Kirti Madan, creative design director at Mahima Group, shared with us how to make a green home.

“As 2026 progresses, home design is breaking free from the shackles of its traditional minimalist style in favour of spaces that are more expressive, sustainable, and sensory-friendly,” she remarked. Her observation implies that interior decor styles are changing and becoming more holistic in nature, personality-oriented.

Upon asking what the objective of this style is, she said, “The objective is to build 'sanctuaries' that shine brighter, stay greener, and remain more in sync with the natural world.”

What does this mean? It tells us that green interiors are not only about adding plants or switching colours. The focus is now on designing spaces that feel alive, breathable, and emotionally calming and comforting.

A green home, which is inherently calming and bright, also helps tackle common interior styling problems such as shabbiness and clutter. By bringing in natural elements, better light, and intentional decor, your home feels more organised and effortlessly put together.

Here are the top five changes that will ensure homes become brighter, greener, and more spring-friendly