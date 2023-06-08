Mix-and-match wedding décor inspiration to elevate your big day

A wedding must be memorable at every touchpoint. An essential part of setting the vibe right is the backdrop and accessories that remain glued to the pictures for a lifetime to be cherished. Adding zing to keep the memories timeless is what one desire. Mix-and-match décor, a trend picking popularity in the recent past in weddings, allows couples to create a unique and personalised look for their big day. It involves combining different styles, colours, and textures of décor materials to create a cohesive and visually stunning wedding design. For mandaps and ambience decor, you can choose eco-fabrics like jute and linen or opt for glamorous and blingy options, depending on the theme. (Also read: 5 modern and innovative wedding decor ideas to wow your guests ) Mix-and-match décor, a trend picking popularity in the recent past in weddings, allows couples to create a unique and personalised look for their big day. (Pexels )

Mix-and-match wedding décor tips

Nirav Thaleshwar, Founder of Allegiant Events, shares with HT Lifestyle, some ideas for mix-and-match wedding decor.

1. Colours: Solid single-coloured backdrops are obsolete. Consider using multiple colours that complement each other. Shades of blush pink, lavender, and sage green for a soft and romantic look, or mix bold colours like fuchsia and navy blue for a more dramatic effect, etc., add zing to the venue.

2. Textures: Adding different textures to your décor adds depth and visual interest. Mix smooth surfaces with textured ones, like combining a sleek, modern table with textured linen table runners or using a mix of smooth and matte finishes for your floral arrangements.

3. Styles: Shuffling up design styles can add a touch of whimsy and personality to your wedding décor. You could combine vintage and modern elements, or rustic and glamorous pieces for a unique and eclectic look.

4. Patterns: Mixing patterns can be tricky, but when done right, it can add a playful and eye-catching element to your wedding design. Consider pairing bold geometric patterns with softer floral prints or mixing stripes and polka dots for a fun and lively look.

5. Materials: Mixing different materials can add an interesting and unexpected element to your wedding décor. Consider pairing natural elements like wood and greenery with metallic accents like copper or gold for a chic and modern look. Furnishings and floor fabric can be kept in contrast shades to add liveliness to the wedding décor.

"Mix-and-match décor is a great way to bring out your personality in your wedding and create a unique and visually stunning design. By combining different colours, textures, styles, patterns, and materials, you can create a look that reflects your unique aura and exceptional taste in bringing out the artsy, experiential thoughts within," concludes Nirav.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter