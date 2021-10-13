Sara Ali Khan in 1 lakh pink lehenga gives a stunning wedding look, brides-to-be take note

When Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is not travelling the world, she is setting fashion goals for her fans. The star has a stunning ethnic wear collection that is to die for, and her Instagram profile is proof. Recently, photos of Sara wearing a bespoke lehenga set made it to social media and left us all swooning. If you are a bride-to-be and are looking for ways to ramp up your wedding collection, this is it.

Ace designer Anita Dongre took to Instagram to post pictures of Sara wearing a pastel pink coloured lehenga from her ethnic wear collection. The ensemble came replete with signature details from the designer's label. Additionally, it makes for an ideal pick for attending your engagement ceremony if you are a bride-to-be or your best friend's wedding if you are the maid-of-honour.

If you loved Sara's look, styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, and wish to add the lehenga set to your collection. We have found the price for you. Scroll ahead to see Sara's look and find other details.

Sara's lehenga came in a striking pastel colour palette adorned with shimmering metallic gold thread work. A matching choli and a dupatta complete the look.

The choli features sequinned floral patterns adorned on the neckline and the hem and a gold thread work. As for the dupatta, it was decorated with gold floral borders and polka dot print.

Keen on including Sara's look in your wedding trousseau? Including the lehenga set in your closet will cost you ₹1,50,000 approximately (USD 2,083).

Sara Ali Khan's Anita Dongre lehenga. (anitadongre.com)

Sara accessorised her lehenga set with a gold mang tikka, a ring, and matching earrings. She left her tresses open in a middle parting with the ensemble, and for glam, she chose blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, kohl-lined eyes, and sleek eyeliner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1 last year. Starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 was released digitally. Sara has Atrangi Re in the pipeline currently. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re features Sara in a double role. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

