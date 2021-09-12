Sara Ali Khan in 9k neon green monokini for Maldives vacation is just stunning, see pics

The Maldives has become a favourite destination of Bollywood celebrities in the past few years. However, apart from sending wanderlust goals our way, their vacation diary also serves as an inspiration to ramp up our beach wardrobe. The latest star to visit the island nation is Sara Ali Khan, and her recent pictures in a neon green monokini have left us swooning. Her outfit is bookmark-worthy, and we have all the details in case you want to buy it.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a neon green bikini with a multi-coloured sarong on her recent vacation to the Maldives. Her photos are making us want to escape the city life and chill at white sandy beaches. But it is her beach look that is the highlight.

Sara posted the images on the gram with the caption, "Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." Her ensemble is from the shelves of the handmade resortwear label GUAPA. Read on to know all about her look.

Sara chose a neon green monokini to enjoy the sun, sand and the sea in the island nation. Her swimsuit incorporated the juicy hue of neon green, a sexy plunge neckline and cut-out details on the side, which reminded us of pleasant summer days.

The monokini also featured barely-there straps and a criss-cross tie on the back. Additionally, Sara's beach clothing was also sustainable since it is made out of sustainable Econyl fabric.

Sara teamed the monokini with a psychedelic printed sarong in purple, red, green, brown, and orange shades. If you are looking for beach sartorial inspiration, her ensemble should definitely be on your radar as it will instantly become a favourite.

Keen on including the look in your closet? Called the Capri Island Monokini, it is available on the GUAPA website for ₹8,900.

Sara Ali Khan's Capri Island Monokini. (guaparesortwear.com)

Sara styled the beach outfit with a stacked neon green beaded bracelet, neon green nails, a bare and glowing face, and open locks.

