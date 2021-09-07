Sara Ali Khan makes workout look beautiful with Pranayam timelapse at Maldives

Giving us the right shot of energy dose on an otherwise dull Tuesday morning is Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who is currently enjoying an exotic getaway at the Maldives. Not the one to skip her workout routine, Sara's Pranayam timelapse during sunrise at the white sand beach of Maldives will make you roll out your Yoga mats already.

Taking to her Instagram handle's story feature, Sara shared the timelapse video featuring her in a sheer white shirt that was knotted at he waist and teamed with a pair of black shorts. Leaving her mid-parted tresses open down her back, Sara sat cross-legged on the beach with the waves crashing before her and a tangerine sunrise breaking through the clouds in a breathtaking manner.

Resting her hands on her knees, Sara took deep breaths in the morning sea breeze as the sky above turned from grey to orange at the break of dawn. Making exercise look beautiful, the timelapse video showed the diva sitting with her back to the camera and taking deep breaths while soaking in the calm and fresh morning breeze and that is all the fitness motivation we need to get our workout routine back on track.

Sara Ali Khan performs Yoga's Prayanam during sunrise at Maldives beach(Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Benefits:

A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine explored the healing benefits of yoga and meditation practices as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19. There are anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and Yoga.

The ‘brief overview of key subjects’ found “there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation, and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga, and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges.”

Pranayam has a number of benefits like improving immune system, boosting your memory, improving respiratory and cardiovascular health and regulating blood pressure. This Yoga asana also improves sleep and helps to de-stress.

As the ancient practice of controlling breath, Pranayama connects body and mind, supplies body with oxygen while removing toxins and is meant to provide healing physiological benefits. The stress-relieving effects of pranayama include improving one’s sleep quality, increasing mindfulness and reducing high blood pressure.

