Sara Ali Khan rocks steal-worthy cotton sharara styles on Udaipur trip

Making us want to move over regular kurta sets and revamp our summer wardrobe with sartorial but comfortable cotton sharara sets is Simmba star Sara Ali Khan who is currently rocking steal-worthy cotton sharara styles on her Udaipur trip. From Ladakh to Maldives and now Udaipur, Sara has been on a travelling spree these past few weeks and her beautiful pictures are not only giving us major travel FOMO but also raising the bar of fashion goals.

Taking to her social media handle, Sara shared updates from the City of Lakes and we are hooked. Living up to her Pataudi princess tag, the actor served royal looks in gorgeous cotton shararas, one at Shri Ekling Ji Temple and the other by a lake side and we can't help but bookmark them for our next ethnic outing.

The picture at Shri Ekling Ji Temple features the diva sitting by the steps, donning a white base full sleeves kurta that sported multicoloured floral prints all over and was teamed by a similar styled sharara. Sara wound a cream-coloured cotton dupatta across her neck and accesorised the dainty look with a set of pastel pink bangles, a mustard face mask and a pair of reading glasses.

Sara Ali Khan in a cotton sharara set at Udaipur's Shri Ekling Ji Temple(Instagram/saraalikhan95)

The next picture featured Sara soaking in the cool breeze sat she sat by the lake side and gazed at the beautiful view of the cloudy sky and hills on the horizon. Dressed to kill, Sara donned a pink half sleeves kurta and teamed it with a pair of white base sharara pants that sported pink and green floral prints.

She layered the two pieces with a sheer white dupatta that too sported pink and green floral prints all over. Completing her attire with a pair of white juttis that came with multicoloured embroidery, Sara accessorised her ethnic look with a pair of silver jhumkis.

Sara Ali Khan in a cotton sharara set at a lake side in Udaipur(Instagram/saraalikhan95)

In both the pictures, Sara left her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle and opted for a dewy makeup look to ace the minimalistic vibe. If you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse, these cotton sharara styles are a must-have for your summer wardrobe.

