Mother’s Day 2026: If moms could write the rules, how would they redesign Mother’s Day? Let’s hear from moms

Mother’s Day 2026 is around the corner, and the buzz is already building. While the tradition dates back to the early 20th century and continues well into the 21st, the way we celebrate it has often reflected our choices rather than what moms truly want. HT Lifestyle spoke to real moms to understand how they feel about Mother’s Day and how they would rewrite the rules if given the chance. Here’s what they had to say.

What moms actually wants on mother's day.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | Mother’s Day 2026: 10+ Thoughtful gift options for all moms who say ‘I don’t want anything’

What’s one thing you would completely remove from Mother’s Day?

Aditi Anand, co-founder of Neelam Studios and founder of Little Red Car Films, and a mom of a little son, wrote, “I would remove the pressure of grand gestures and material gifts. The day should be about genuine connection, not perfection.”

Another mother, Devyani Jaipuria, vice chairperson of Cocoon Hospitals, said, “The idea that the value of motherhood can be meaningfully expressed within a single day. Motherhood is continuous and often quiet, much of it unfolding in moments that are neither visible nor acknowledged, whether it is remembering the small details that matter to your child, or simply being emotionally present even on days when you are exhausted.”

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{{^usCountry}} “In that sense, Mother’s Day should serve as a reminder of something that exists every day, rather than the only moment we pause to recognise it,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In that sense, Mother’s Day should serve as a reminder of something that exists every day, rather than the only moment we pause to recognise it,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alka Srivastava, a mathematics educator and mother of two, said, “I’ve never been fond of Mother’s Day—I believe mothers deserve to be celebrated every day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alka Srivastava, a mathematics educator and mother of two, said, “I’ve never been fond of Mother’s Day—I believe mothers deserve to be celebrated every day.” {{/usCountry}}

Mother’s Day should serve as a reminder of something that exists every day. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} What would your ideal Mother’s Day look like—no filters? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What would your ideal Mother’s Day look like—no filters? {{/usCountry}}

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Aditi mentioned that spending quality time with her kids who live far away, and cooking their favourite meals for them, is her perfect day.

Devyani stated that, for her, it would be a day spent with her children, who have given her the experience of motherhood, and with her mother, whose influence continues to shape her. There is something meaningful in that continuity across generations, sitting together over a meal, sharing stories, or even something as simple as watching a film together without distractions. She highlighted that she wouldn’t associate the day with elaborate plans, just the space to be present with one another. Often, it is in these unstructured moments that the relationship feels most real.

Do you feel genuinely celebrated or just acknowledged?

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Aditi said, “I feel this is the one day my efforts are truly acknowledged. Taking care of my family is part of my everyday life, and while I know I am loved, this day makes that appreciation more visible, and that means a lot to me.”

“There is warmth in how motherhood is recognised, but the deeper sense of being seen comes from everyday moments. Much of motherhood exists in spaces that are not always articulated, and it is in those quieter recognitions that it feels most meaningful,” Devyani told HT Lifestyle.

There is warmth in how motherhood is recognised, but the deeper sense of being seen comes from everyday moments (Pexel)

What’s something your family thinks you want, but you actually don’t?

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Aditi said, “My family thinks I need shopping or gifts when I’m upset, but honestly, all I want is for them to listen to me.”

For Devyani, intent matters. She said, “I value authenticity over structure. A day that unfolds naturally often feels far more meaningful than one that is carefully designed.”

Alka Srivastava shared that she isn’t fond of grand gestures or gifts; instead, she finds greater joy in seeing her children grow into good human beings and do well in life.

If Mother’s Day came with rules, what would rule #1 be?

“I know this might sound impractical, but my one rule would be simple: my kids should take the day off from work and be with me. No distractions, just quality time together,” Aditi told HT Lifestyle.

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Devyani said, “To know your mother well enough through the year that you do not have to ask her what she would like on that day. Mothers spend much of their time understanding and anticipating the needs of others. What becomes truly meaningful is when that same understanding is returned.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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