Mother’s Day 2026: The things we don’t say to our moms (but should)

Mother’s Day is a celebration that honours not just mothers, but the essence of motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of such figures in our society. A mother plays many roles in our lives—from caregiver and first teacher to our doctor and closest friend. While we often describe her in beautiful words, in a world that tends to make emotions larger than life, we sometimes miss expressing our genuine feelings. This Mother’s Day, let’s take a moment to tell our moms what they truly mean to us. HT Lifestyle captured people expressing the feelings they’ve never quite said out loud to their mothers.

Things we don't say to our moms but should.(Pexel)

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Also read | Mother’s Day 2026: 10+ Thoughtful gift options for all moms who say ‘I don’t want anything’

Expressing gratitude

Our moms deserve gratitude more than anyone else in the world. A PR professional, Neel Haldankar, shared, “The one thing I’ve never said to my mom, but wish I had, is a simple thank you for all the little things she has done for me over the years. From preparing my tiffin and washing my clothes to treating me and always being there to listen to my problems, I took it all for granted. I wish I had valued those small moments and sincerely expressed my gratitude to her every time.”

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Our moms deserve gratitude more than anyone else in the world (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Zahara Kanchwalla, Co-founder and CEO of Rite Knowledge Labs, shared, “I inherited my sense of design and grace, the ability to carry myself with dignity, in a way that is thoughtful and refined from my mother. I learned the importance of financial independence, to dream beyond limits and build a life on my own terms. I often find myself wishing I could thank her for the woman I’ve become.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zahara Kanchwalla, Co-founder and CEO of Rite Knowledge Labs, shared, “I inherited my sense of design and grace, the ability to carry myself with dignity, in a way that is thoughtful and refined from my mother. I learned the importance of financial independence, to dream beyond limits and build a life on my own terms. I often find myself wishing I could thank her for the woman I’ve become.” {{/usCountry}}

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Anisha Singh penned, “I’ve always been expressive with my mom, telling her and showing her how much I love her. But something I don’t say often enough is how deeply grateful I am to her. For shaping me into the person I am today, for making me strong, and for never letting societal stereotypes define me. My mother, Bina Singh, didn’t have the same opportunities I’ve had, and I often wonder - if she did, she would have truly been unstoppable and made an even greater mark. That thought alone fills me with immense pride. As I grow, I see more of her in myself, her strength, her empathy, her ability to connect with people. So, thank you, Mummy, for giving me the best of who you are.”

The ache of her absence

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Living away from your mom is never easy, no matter what phase of life you’re in. Anushree Kannake wrote, "Now that I’ve grown up and live away from home for work, things feel different. When I visited last year, I fell sick, and all I really wanted was to tell my mom to just hug me and let me sleep beside her, as she used to when I was a child. But somewhere, that comfort feels harder to ask for now. We live apart, and our conversations don’t happen as often or as deeply as they once did. I keep thinking that maybe if I had just said it out loud that day, I wouldn’t have overthought so much and could have rested peacefully. I wish I could tell her how much I miss her, her food, and the feeling of home, but I hold back because I don’t want to make her emotional. I guess this quiet holding back is what adulting feels like.”

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Living away from your mom is never easy, no matter what phase of life you’re in. (Pexel)

Tanisha wrote, “I want to live with you forever, and I wish you had brought me to the universe slightly earlier than now. Just when you were a little younger to spend time with me.”

A quiet admiration for everything she does

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PR professional, Sheetal Singh, penned, “I’ve never told you this, but I’ve always admired how you’ve held on to your innocence, no matter what life throws at you. You’ve also always been the strongest woman I know. Thank you for encouraging me to follow my heart, even when it didn’t fit into society’s expectations. You made me believe I don’t have to be perfect or ‘princess-like’, that it’s okay as long as I have the heart of a warrior. And somewhere along the way, our relationship became so easy. From you being my mom and a slightly strict guide to becoming my best friend, someone I can share absolutely everything with.”

Shruti Mishra, founder and CEO of IImage Stereo Marcom Pvt Ltd., shared, “I never told my mother how much of my courage is stitched from hers. When I lost my father at an early age, I learned to stand up quickly, but I never admitted how frightened I was, or how much I leaned on her silent strength. She carried our grief, our home and our futures without ever letting us see the weight. Years later, when I stepped into my entrepreneurial journey, it was her quiet faith that steadied me when nothing else did. And now, as I raise my tween daughter, I see her again as my mother, still my rock, holding another generation with the same grace. I wish I had told her that she didn’t just raise us; she rebuilt us.”

The moment you truly understand her

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There are times when the generation gap becomes apparent, and we begin to question our mothers’ choices. But as we grow older, we start seeing her through a new lens.

Nisheegandha Prabhat, a zoology lecturer, penned, “The more I become a woman, the more I understand her. I get it now. I understand you better now.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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