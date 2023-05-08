Nautical decor or coastal style decor is a popular choice for creating a refreshing and breezy atmosphere at home that evokes the feeling of being by the sea as it is a popular style that draws inspiration from the sea, boats and coastal elements while embracing a maritime theme and creating a charming and breezy atmosphere. In other words, coastal style decor is all about creating a relaxed and inviting atmosphere inspired by the beach and ocean and if you are looking to incorporate these elements into your home to bring a fresh and summer look that captures the essence of coastal living, we got you sorted with expert advice.

Nautical decor tips: Embracing coastal style interior design for a summer look (Photo by Steven Ungermann on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pia Johnson, Managing Director at Ikaigai, suggested, “Embracing nautical decor is the perfect way to infuse your home with a fresh coastal style for the summer. Whether you prefer classic navy and white stripes or playful sea creature accents, there's a nautical theme to suit every taste. Coastal-inspired colours like turquoise add a relaxing vibe while natural textures like woven jute and driftwood bring an organic feel that's perfect for summer. With its versatility, you can go all-out with a beachy theme or incorporate subtle nautical touches to complement your existing decor. Give your home a coastal refresh this summer and bring a little bit of the beach to your doorstep with nautical decor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ridhima Kansal, Director at Rosemoore, shared, “For someone who loves beaches and oceans, nautical decor should be your choice in terms of home decor this season. Nautical home decor contributes much more than just adding colours and furniture as per the requirement. With summer knocking on the door, one must choose the right fragrances to do with the nautical atmosphere that the blues have created in your homes. Opt for scented candles in lavender and jasmine which may add that rustic ocean odours into your homes. Similarly, potpourri and reed diffusers in fragrances such as lemongrass and roses. With these fragrances in hand, one may feel near to the oceans in the comfort of their homes.”