New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats

New Delhi's two-month long art exhibition features artworks by eminent artists such as FN Souza, Ram Kumar, Sakti Burman, K Laxma Goud, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Thota Vaikuntam, Manu Parekh, Seema Kohli, Neeraj Goswami, Manoj Dutta and more
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST
New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats(Twitter/artzestdxb)

In a tribute to Indian art legends, who exhibited sustained commitment to art since the early 20th century, a new art exhibition in New Delhi showcases over 40 luxury art works by the country's 20 master artists of all times.

The nearly two-month long exhibition, underway at DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, is organised by a new-age art consulting company Masha Art. The art show features Indian modern and contemporary master artists, holding out "hope and cheer" in its exclusive curation.

It features artworks by eminent artists such as FN Souza, Ram Kumar, Sakti Burman, K Laxma Goud, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Thota Vaikuntam, Manu Parekh, Seema Kohli, Neeraj Goswami, Manoj Dutta and more.

"Indian art has gained momentum as an excellent store of wealth among all periods. While the economy has tanked during the pandemic, Indian art has not only flourished, it has also set record prices.

"Art adds life to any space. With an excellent collecting opportunity that it provides, art also stimulates a person's inner vision and keeps one inspired. Our curation of the masterpieces will add a vibrant, bright twist to your physical spaces and art portfolios," said Ishita Kheterpal co-founder, Masha Art.

Curated for collectors, connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike, the art works also include paintings from the Bombay Progressive Artists' Group, she added.

The exhibition will come to a close on March 31.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
