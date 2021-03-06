IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / New Delhi rejects report as ‘misleading, misplaced’
The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.
The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.
india news

New Delhi rejects report as ‘misleading, misplaced’

  • The external affairs ministry, which too rejected Freedom House’s report, also took exception to the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir in the map used in the document.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:30 AM IST

India on Friday rejected a report by the US government-funded NGO Freedom House that downgraded the country’s status as a democracy and free society to “partly free”, describing it as “misleading, incorrect and misplaced”.

A detailed statement from the government rebutted points raised in the report titled “Freedom in the World 2021 - Democracy under Siege”, and pointed out that “many states” in the country were ruled by parties other than the one at the national level, and that the election process is free and fair and conducted by an independent election body.

“This reflects the working of a vibrant democracy, which gives space to those who hold varying views,” the statement said.

The external affairs ministry, which too rejected Freedom House’s report, also took exception to the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir in the map used in the document.

“The political judgements of Freedom House are as inaccurate and distorted as their maps,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a regular news briefing.

“For example, on the Covid-19 situation, there is a widespread appreciation in the world of our response, of our high recovery rate, and our low fatality rate,” he added.

“India has robust institutions and well-established democratic practices. We do not need sermons, especially from those who cannot get their basics right,” Srivastava he said.

The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.

Freedom House’s reports for 2018, 2019 and 2020 rated India as “free”, though the country’s scores on a scale of 100 declined in this period from 77 to 71. In the latest report, India has a score of 67. The report mentioned last year’s Delhi riots, the country’s management of Covid, internet shutdowns, and the action under the Foreign Currency Regulation Act against Amnesty International.

On the issue of “discriminatory policies against Muslims” and last year’s riots in northeast Delhi, the government statement said all citizens are treated “with equality as enshrined under the Constitution...and all laws are applied without discrimination”. Due process is followed in law and order matters, “irrespective of the identity of the alleged instigator”.

In the case of the riots, the law enforcement machinery “acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner” and “proportionate and appropriate actions were taken to control the situation”.

On the use of the sedition law, the statement said “public order” and “police” are state subjects and the responsibility for maintaining law and order, including investigation and prosecution of crimes, rests primarily with state governments. “Therefore, measures as deemed fit are taken by law enforcement authorities to preserve public order,” it said.

The statement, while referring to the government’s response on human rights organisations, said the Constitution provides adequate safeguards for protecting human rights, while the National Human Rights Commission and state commissions work to protect such rights. The national panel also works to investigate and make recommendations in cases of violation of rights.

The statement said the government attaches “highest importance to the safety and security of all residents...including journalists”, and has issued a special advisory to states on the safety of journalists. “Discussion, debate and dissent is part of Indian democracy,” it added.

Temporary suspension of telecom services, including the internet, are governed by the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, and such suspensions need the authorisation of the secretary in the ministry of home affairs or of the secretary in-charge of the home departments in states. The “temporary suspension of telecom/internet services is resorted to with the overarching objective of maintaining law and order under strict safeguards”, it said.

It pointed out Amnesty International received permission under the FCRA Act only once and that too 20 years ago. Since then, Amnesty International had been denied FCRA approval despite its repeated applications. “However, in order to circumvent the FCRA regulations, Amnesty UK remitted large amounts of money to four entities registered in India, by misclassifying the remittance as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI),” it said. This “malafide rerouting of money was in contravention of extant legal provisions”, it added.

The statement also defended the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying a nationwide lockdown was put in place across the country as any “mass movement of people would have spread the disease rapidly”. The government took various measures to ensure people didn’t face “undue distress”, such as allowing state governments to use the State Disaster Response Fund for providing food, healthcare, shelter to homeless people and migrant workers, and a relief package of 1.7 lakh crore that covered migrant workers.

“The lockdown period allowed the government to ramp up production capacity of masks, ventilators, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits etc and thereby effectively prevent the spread of the pandemic,” the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.
The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.
india news

New Delhi rejects report as ‘misleading, misplaced’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:30 AM IST
  • The external affairs ministry, which too rejected Freedom House’s report, also took exception to the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir in the map used in the document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OCI cardholders, including PIO cardholders, are foreign nationals holding the passport of another country and are not citizens of India.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
The OCI cardholders, including PIO cardholders, are foreign nationals holding the passport of another country and are not citizens of India.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
india news

OCIs need nod for Tablighi, journalistic work: Centre

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • A home ministry spokesperson said these rules prepared by the Foreigners’ Division were part of a brochure issued on November 15, 2019. The rules were consolidated and notified on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All six ministers could not be reached for comment and text messages seeking a response went unanswered.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
All six ministers could not be reached for comment and text messages seeking a response went unanswered.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
india news

K’taka ministers move court against airing of ‘defamatory content’

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:18 AM IST
  • After the allegations on Jarkiholi, there were unverified reports of several similar videos and other sex scandals against other cabinet ministers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi on Friday received the CERA Week Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award instituted to recognise commitment of leadership on solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship.
PM Modi on Friday received the CERA Week Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award instituted to recognise commitment of leadership on solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship.
india news

India set to achieve Paris pact targets before deadline: PM Modi

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:11 AM IST
  • India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two leaders are seeking re-election from the seats they won in the 2016 assembly elections.(PTI File Photo)
The two leaders are seeking re-election from the seats they won in the 2016 assembly elections.(PTI File Photo)
india news

CM in 1st list; DMK-Cong hit stalemate

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:02 AM IST
  • On the other hand, the DMK’s stalemate continued with its main and long standing ally, the Congress, on seat sharing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EC announced the poll schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on February 26.(HT_PRINT)
The EC announced the poll schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on February 26.(HT_PRINT)
india news

EC orders removal of PM’s images from vaccine certificates: Officials

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 AM IST
  • The person said it was imperative that the photographs are removed from certificates distributed in the poll bound states, adding that the system can continue in other states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As reported by HT on Thursday, the Centre has decided to launch a grand celebration to mark 75 years of Independence with events, exhibitions, rallies and tourism outreach programmes.(PTI Copy)
As reported by HT on Thursday, the Centre has decided to launch a grand celebration to mark 75 years of Independence with events, exhibitions, rallies and tourism outreach programmes.(PTI Copy)
india news

PM to head committee, Sonia and Tendulkar among 259 members

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:39 AM IST
  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former President Pratibha Patil, economist Amartya Sen, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, spiritual leader Baba Ramdev, chief ministers of states and senior political leaders are among those included in the panel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jamaat-e-Islami came into existence in 1941, spearheaded by Moulana Abul Alla Madoodi and with its headquarters at Lahore.(ANI)
The Jamaat-e-Islami came into existence in 1941, spearheaded by Moulana Abul Alla Madoodi and with its headquarters at Lahore.(ANI)
india news

NIA probes Jamaat-e-Islami’s J&K chapter

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • According to Indian agencies, the JeI has maintained that J&K is a disputed territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates. (TWITTER).
On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates. (TWITTER).
india news

YSRC bags all 6 MLC seats unopposed; silent on abolition of legislative council

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • Interestingly, the election of the six YSRC members comes at a time when a resolution adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state assembly in January 2020, seeking abolition of the legislative council, is still pending with the Union home ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.(PTI)
Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with 3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.(PTI)
india news

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy urges SC to restart Amravati land scam probe

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • When the matter came up before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Friday, the bench adjourned it to April 7 as it had no time for a full fledged hearing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

6 new cases of UK’s Covid-19 strain found in Indore, warning issued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a review meeting on Friday to discuss with the divisional commissioners the steps being taken to contain the spread of the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Official logo: Container Corporation of India (Concor).
Official logo: Container Corporation of India (Concor).
india news

Container Corporation of India to push production, end dependency on China

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • There is a cost difference of about 25-30 per cent in containers made in India and abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP PHOTO).
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

India pushes China for disengagement at remaining friction points on LAC

By Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • After an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Handcuffs - Handcuff
Handcuffs - Handcuff
india news

Assam farmer sentenced to time in jail for death of elephant by electrocution

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:48 PM IST
  • According to state government figures, between 2011 and 2019, at least 90 elephants have fallen prey to electrocution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Goa BJP leader was booked for dowry harassment.(AP File Photo)
Senior Goa BJP leader was booked for dowry harassment.(AP File Photo)
india news

BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Assam polls

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:48 AM IST
National general secretary of the party Arun Singh released the list in Delhi in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP