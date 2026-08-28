New to pickleball? 7 rules and tips you need to know before stepping onto the court

Pickleball is quickly becoming all the rage among urban professionals, with people signing up for the clubs, choosing their favourite athleisure outfits, and inviting friends for a game on the court. It has taken on social media feeds too.ALSO READ: Pickleball outfit style decoded: Know how it's different from tennis style and what to wear to the next game

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But before you too pick up a paddle and go for your first game, there are a few rules, court terms, and playing techniques you should know and familiarise yourself with.

Industry expert Gauravjeet Singh, founder and CEO of Playo, weighed in to provide more insight, breaking down when pickleball became popular, what drove its rise, and which demographic plays it the most.

Gauravjeet first addressed who plays it the most and what kind of lifestyle, "Pickleball has found a niche among urban working professionals in India – aged 25-45, who are time-constrained but want to lead an active lifestyle.

Despite being a major fitness trend that has been spotted lately, pickleball is not entirely new to India. The expert traced pickleball's rise in the country and highlighted the factors that turned it into a widely adopted social sport. He attributed its widespread adoption to the fact that it is easy to learn, not overly strenuous, and can be played on smaller courts. Its social nature also encourages regular participation, unlike a one-off fitness activity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further added how people are interpreting this sport: "For a lot of people, pickleball has also been a gateway into the world of playing, giving them an opportunity to explore and take up other sports as well. All these factors have contributed to the sport’s rise in popularity in the country.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added how people are interpreting this sport: "For a lot of people, pickleball has also been a gateway into the world of playing, giving them an opportunity to explore and take up other sports as well. All these factors have contributed to the sport’s rise in popularity in the country.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Know the basics before you step on the court!

The expert shared a basic guide, covering essential rules, basic techniques, and equipment to prevent beginners from getting overwhelmed:

1. Learn by stepping onto the court

No need to memorise every shot or rule before your first game.

Spend some time getting comfortable with the paddle, the court, and the pace of the game.

In the beginning, focus on keeping the ball in play rather than trying to hit a winning shot every time.

2. Understand the two-bounce rule

One of the most important pickleball basics.

After the serve, the ball has to bounce once on each side before players can hit it out of the air.

In simple terms, don’t rush towards the net immediately after serving or returning.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

3. Know what the ‘kitchen’ means

The ‘kitchen’ refers to the seven-foot area on either side of the net, officially called the Non-Volley Zone.

You can stand there, but you cannot hit the ball out of the air while standing inside it.

4. Priortise control over power

More power doesn't always mean a better shot, especially in Pickleball.

For beginners, controlled and well-placed shots are often more useful.

A deep return, which lands closer to your opponent’s baseline, gives you more time to move forward and get ready for the next shot.

5. Master the basic ‘dink’ shot

A dink is simply a soft shot that goes over the net and lands in or near the kitchen.

It may look easy, but it teaches you an important part of pickleball: controlling the ball instead of always relying on power.

6. Communicate with your doubles partner

If you’re playing doubles, communication can make a big difference.

Decide who will cover the middle and call for the ball when needed.

It’s a simple way to avoid both players going for the same shot.

7. Start with simple, practical equipments

You don't need expensive gear to get started.

A comfortable paddle, proper court shoes and a willingness to play are enough.

If you don’t already have people to play with, platforms such as Playo can help you find other players, community-hosted games, and nearby courts. Book a session and connect with other players.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the end, the parting advice of the expert is that don't put too much pressure on yourself to get everything right. The easiest way to learn pickleball is to play it. Your first few games should be about getting comfortable, having fun and finding your rhythm on the court.