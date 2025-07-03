Pickleball outfit style decoded: Know how it's different from tennis style and what to wear to the next game

Pickleball is a more laid-back, socially centred sport, and this reflects in its style, comfort-first with relaxed silhouettes. In contrast, the other court-based game, tennis, features outfits that, much like the high-intensity game itself, are anchored in precision and structure, making them preppy and high-performance-focused. Pickleball's outfit style is flexible and relaxed. (PC: Pinterest)

Pickleball is basically when your sports wardrobe finds the cool midway between serving looks and shots. It’s breezy, not rigid, unlike its older sister, Tenniscore. Pickleball style may not include core elements of tennis outfits like polo, collars, and pleated skirts, but it brings its own flair. Think of pickleball's aesthetic as the approachable gossip girl with the best ‘tea’, always doing it for the plot and the laughs. Skipping the dress rulebook, unruffled, with a claw clip in her hair and sipping iced tea, she's the complete opposite of her overachieving, reserved sibling, Tenniscore.

Riddhi Chheda, Founder at NOYO, shared with HT Lifestyle the key differences between the two court game styles and narrowed down on the key elements of pickleball's style aesthetic.

Difference between tenniscore and pickleball core?

Tennis outfits are more fitted and structured with pleated skirts and compressed tees, while Pickleball outfits usually see relaxed silhouettes.(PC: Pinterest)

Riddhi said,“While tenniscore is all about preppy elegance and structured whites, pickleball style is more relaxed, expressive, and rooted in real movement. Tenniscore leans heavily on tradition, collared polos, pleated skirts, and that crisp country-club polish. Pickleballcore, on the other hand, reflects the social, spontaneous, and wellness-led culture surrounding pickleball. It’s a fashion movement that embraces ease, self-expression, and utility, rather than strict style rules. While tennis is more performance-meets-prep, pickleball fashion is about blending comfort with creativity, and the accessories are where it really comes alive."

Elements of the pickleball core aesthetic

From signature pickleball bags to dresses with a bit of streetwear flair, pickleball style is cool and relaxed.(PC: Pinterest)

Here are the main elements in pickleball style as shared by Riddhi:

1. Signature pickleball bags:

While tennis had the pleated skirt, pickleball has the bag. It’s quickly becoming the defining accessory of the fashion trend.

These aren’t bulky sports duffels; today’s pickleball bags are sleek, thoughtfully designed, and highly functional, often with dedicated compartments for rackets, towels, bottles, and everyday essentials.

There's also a rise in customisable options, with monogrammed details, bold colours, and elevated finishes that allow players to bring a bit of personality to the court.

2. On-court essential caps:

Caps are another key element, sporty, structured, and increasingly becoming a part of the all-day look. The right cap adds edge to the outfit while serving its purpose during a game.

Minimalist logos, earthy tones, and breathable fabrics are trending over loud branding.

3. Sporty dresses with a streetwear edge:

Fitted but flowy dresses are rising.

They often have sleeveless or racerback styles designed for movement and breathability.

4. Breathable co-ord sets:

Relaxed silhouettes in performance fabric are gaining momentum.

Ideal for gameplay or post-game socialising.

5. Lightweight jackets or layering pieces:

Utility-inspired, easy to throw on, and functional layering is done.

6. Comfort-driven footwear and fabric: