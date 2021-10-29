Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / New York exhibition celebrates late British singer David Bowie's 75th birthday
art culture

New York exhibition celebrates late British singer David Bowie's 75th birthday

Entitled "Bowie 75," the New York exhibition will remain open free of charge through January. The exhibit of all things Bowie, who died in 2016, includes gift-shop displays of Bowie-emblazoned and themed T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, posters, books and other paraphernalia.
A discography wall of the late rock and roll artist David Bowie's albums is pictured inside "Bowie 75", a new David Bowie interactive pop-up exhibit and shop in Soho neighbourhood of Manhattan, in New York City, New York, U.S.(REUTERS/Mike Segar)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New York

A pop-up shop-cum-exhibition in New York is celebrating David Bowie on his upcoming 75th birth anniversary.

Located in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Soho where the British singer lived, the multimedia experience, entitled "Bowie 75," will remain open free of charge through January. The date of Bowie's birthday, Jan. 8, will be marked.

"This is meant to be a celebration of David, for David and for his fans," Lawrence Peryer, the producer of "Bowie 75," said in an interview.

The exhibit of all things Bowie, who died in 2016, includes gift-shop displays of Bowie-emblazoned and themed T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, posters, books and other paraphernalia.

Also of note are a series of multimedia displays that aim to bring the icon back to life. Bowie can be heard opining on topics such as the public interpretation of artwork in telephone messages you can listen to in a replica of a K2 British phonebox seen on the album cover of "Ziggy Stardust."

Another immersive experience allows visitors to listen to Bowie in a 360-surround soundspace.

Fans can also write digital messages at a station called "Ground Control to Major Tom," an allusion to the lyrics of the Bowie classic, "Space Oddity."

RELATED STORIES

"David Bowie has saved my life and many people's lives. He's my favourite person, my favourite artist, so he's made me love life," said New York singer/songwriter, Alessandra Mendez. "This is just great."

An additional "Bowie 75" pop-up shop-and-exhibit is also available in Bowie's other major haunt of London.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new york new york city exhibition david bowie
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Masks, Munsters and more up for Halloween-inspired auction ‘Monsters & Friends’

7

Mouni Roy is stunning Dubai, looking like this...

Kashmir: Artisans fight for survival amid dying art of pottery

Portraits painted in coffee? Here's how Albanian artist offers free 'therapy'
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP