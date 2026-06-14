'Nicest hotel I've ever stayed at': Woman gives a tour of Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace, where a James Bond film was shot

Content creator Rachel Wiseman recently gave her followers a tour of what she described as "probably the nicest hotel I've ever stayed at" during her trip to Udaipur, Rajasthan. In an Instagram video shared on April 9, Rachel documented a day at the iconic Taj Lake Palace and revealed that she only learned about the property's fascinating history after booking her stay. (Also read: Step inside Vedang Raina's stylish Mumbai apartment with vintage decor; Farah Khan can't stop admiring the kitchen )

Inside the historic palace hotel

Content creator Rachel Wiseman calls Taj Lake Palace ‘the nicest hotel’ she’s ever stayed at.(Taj Lake Palace)

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"So apparently Jackie Kennedy stayed at this hotel and a James Bond movie was filmed here, which I honestly had no idea when I was booking it. As soon as I got here, I completely understood why," she said.

The creator began her day with breakfast, admitting she had expected a standard hotel buffet. Instead, she was pleasantly surprised by both the setting and the food. "When they said breakfast was included, I was expecting some crappy buffet. Not only was the food incredible, but they sat us in the most beautiful alcove," Rachel shared.

After breakfast, she spent time exploring the sprawling property, which left a lasting impression on her. According to Rachel, every corner of the hotel seemed more beautiful than the last. "We didn't really have time to explore the grounds the night before, so after breakfast we just walked around with honestly no direction or intention, but every single corner of this property is absolutely jaw-dropping," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} During her exploration, she also learned about the property's royal past. "They also had a little bit of history behind the king and the lineage because this actually used to be his palace, which was super cool," she added. Poolside relaxation and a rooftop dinner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During her exploration, she also learned about the property's royal past. "They also had a little bit of history behind the king and the lineage because this actually used to be his palace, which was super cool," she added. Poolside relaxation and a rooftop dinner {{/usCountry}}

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The day continued at a leisurely pace as Rachel and her travel companion relaxed by the hotel's stunning swimming pool. She was particularly surprised by how quiet the area remained throughout the day. "I don't know if this is like an America versus India thing, but there was absolutely nobody at the pool all day long. If this property was in the US, you would be fighting for a pool chair," she remarked.

As evening approached, Rachel got ready for a rooftop dinner overlooking Udaipur's iconic City Palace. Dressed in one of her favourite thrifted dresses from Paris, she described the dining experience as one of the highlights of her stay.

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"One of the restaurants here has a star, I think it's this one, but even if it doesn't, the food was amazing. It was also just such an insane, romantic, beautiful setting. It was truly the perfect dinner," she said.

From royal heritage and world-famous guests to breathtaking views and luxury hospitality, Rachel Wiseman's Udaipur getaway offered a glimpse into one of India's most iconic palace hotels.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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