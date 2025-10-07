Nilkamal furniture finds: Top deals on your favourite furniture brand to bring home this Diwali
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 08:00 am IST
Nilkamal furniture brings quality, style, and durability together. Explore top deals this Diwali to update your home with functional and stylish pieces.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet | 3-Year Warranty | 4-Shelf Storage Cupboard with Doors | Multi Organizer for Home, Wardrobe | Clothes Rack, Shelves, Almirah (Haze Grey & Milky White) View Details
|
₹5,159
|
|
|
Nilkamal Aroy Low Height Engineered Wood with Shelving Storage Wall Unit (Wenge) | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹7,830
|
|
|
Nilkamal Goa 3+1+1 Seater Plastic Sofa Set with Cushion|Indoor & Outdoor Furniture|Patio Chair Two Seater| Perfect for Gardens Poolside Cafes Restaurants and Terraces Weathered Brown View Details
|
₹21,699
|
|
|
Nilkamal Freedom Mini FMS Plastic Cabinet 3-Year Warranty | Storage Cupboard | Clothes Organizer Rack, 2 Door Small Cabinet | Almirah with Shelves | for Home and Kitchen | Weathered Brown and Biscuit View Details
|
₹2,089
|
|
|
Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa |Finish Color - Brown View Details
|
₹13,390
|
|
|
Nilkamal Cora Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit with 2 Shelves | Frosty White View Details
|
₹2,990
|
|
|
Nilkamal Arthur Wooden Double Bed Without Storage | Engineered Wood | Knock Down | Contemporary Design | Walnut View Details
|
₹9,300
|
|
|
Nilkamal Plastic Chair for Living room with Arm |Set of 2 | 3 Year Warranty | For Home, Living Room, Outdoor | Season Rust Brown Colour | CHR2226 View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
