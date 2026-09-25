Nita Ambani walks through NMACC construction site, gives first glimpse of something ‘new’: Is it a luxury book cafe?

If you thought the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre had already peaked, think again. On September 25, NMACC's official Instagram sent Mumbai's culture crowd into a collective spiral. The culprit? A 17-second behind-the-scenes video starring NMACC chairperson and founder Nita Ambani herself. Also read | Step inside Nita Ambani’s Arts Cafe at NMACC, featuring cosy interiors, and discover their 4 ‘best-est’ veg dishes

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It was captioned with little information: "A new story is about to unfold at NMACC. Watch this space for more." No statement. No render. Just scaffolding, Nita Ambani in silk co-ords, and a grand spiral staircase. Naturally, the internet noticed.

Nita Ambani's site inspection

The video kicked off with Nita Ambani walking through the under-construction venue, dressed in an effortless blush pink co-ord set, reviewing blueprints with her team. From reviewing wall panelling specs to checking off technical architectural drawings, she was hands-on with every single detail.

Architectural details that scream luxury

If NMACC's existing spaces were Broadway-meets-Bombay, this new one looked like a private library meets a Parisian apartment. The video showed craftsmen at work — two workers smoothing plaster around what could be a fireplace recess, another team installing a vaulted, grid-like skylight ceiling that flooded the room with light. Then came a shot of an ornate, scalloped ceiling medallion with feathered plasterwork, lit from behind. Wooden panelling, double-height walls, fluted detailing. Nothing here looked minimal.

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The staircase moment

{{^usCountry}} For the finale, Nita Ambani reappeared — this time in a white pyjama set featuring delicate butterflies — ascending a dark wooden spiral staircase. Behind her were what looked like towering custom bookshelves, along with glowing chandeliers, and decorative wood flooring. Once the camera pulled back, you got a sense of scale. This was not a simple cafe. This was a multi-level room built for lingering. So, what is NMACC actually cooking? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the finale, Nita Ambani reappeared — this time in a white pyjama set featuring delicate butterflies — ascending a dark wooden spiral staircase. Behind her were what looked like towering custom bookshelves, along with glowing chandeliers, and decorative wood flooring. Once the camera pulled back, you got a sense of scale. This was not a simple cafe. This was a multi-level room built for lingering. So, what is NMACC actually cooking? {{/usCountry}}

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The video does not say restaurant. It does not say cafe. But the hashtags do a lot of heavy lifting: ‘NMACC food’, ‘book cafes’, ‘reading cafes’, ‘third spaces’, ‘books and coffee’, ‘creative spaces Mumbai’.

Put it together with the visuals — fireplaces, bevelled mirrors, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, that distinctly living-room grandeur — and our conclusion is this: NMACC is building its answer to the modern third space (somewhere you choose to hang out, linger, be yourself). Think: a luxury book cafe inside the Jio World Centre, where artisanal coffee is served under statement ceilings and floor-to-ceiling books are meant to be touched.

NMACC has always been about grand scale. This upcoming space, however, feels a little different. Smaller, slower, more intimate. For context: NMACC already houses Arts Cafe — designed by Gauri Khan, and curated by Isha Ambani — so this new space could be its more literary little sister.

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