Number crunching: The Wknd puzzle by Dilip D’souza
Remember the mention of The Rule of 70 when the novel coronavirus had just begun its exponential spread? Can you do the math behind the epidemic?
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 10:52 PM IST
Draw on your lateral-thinking skills and solve this puzzle. It’s easier than you think.
Scroll down for the answer
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Draw on your lateral-thinking skills and solve this puzzle. It’s easier than you think.
Scroll down for the answer
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium
Subscribe Now to continue reading
Already Subscribed? Sign In
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}