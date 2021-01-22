Odisha govt finalises draft plan for beautification work of Konark temple

The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it will undertake a heritage project for beautification work at the famous Konark Sun Temple and development of its periphery.

The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with senior government officials and discussed modalities of the "Konark Heritage Area Development" plan. A draft plan to upgrade the temple's infrastructure facilities to international standards has been prepared, officials said.

Addressing the meeting, Patnaik said: "Konark Temple holds international significance, it attracts tourists from all over the world for its incredible art, sculpture and craftsmanship. As millions of people around the world visit the age-old Sun Temple, it is essential to develop the infrastructure and its periphery to match international standards."

"The UNESCO has recognised Konark as a world heritage site. It is the moral responsibility of all of us to protect this great cultural heritage," he said.

The project aims to attract more tourists and to ensure the temple's conservation. It will include the construction of a six-laning outer ring road and the development of all roads leading to the temple.

A Konark entry plaza will be constructed to welcome the tourists and landscaping of about 30 acres of land in front of the temple will be worked out.

Moreover, facilities such as multi-modal hubs for parking will be undertaken and Konark Theater will be redesigned. Special roads will also be built for pedestrians.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON