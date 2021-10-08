Odisha tries to revive 'Jhoti' folk art

In a move to revive 'Jhoti', a folk art, and to encourage women, Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with the Koraput district administration, organized competition at a village here on Thursday.

Also known as 'Alpona', 'Jhoti' is folk art and traditional practice of making murals or Rangoli at the doorstep of the house premises during social gatherings and religious festivals.

The event was attended by the world-famous sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik and saw a large number of participation of women.

"In today's world of science, creating a spiritual environment is almost extinct. Therefore, the state government has re-awakened the issue and created a healthy environment for women, Not only that but also they can also showcase their hidden creativity," said Sudarshan Pattnaik, President Odisha Lalit Kala Academy.

"It is remarkable that the old tradition is being revived through this competition. The women who have participated here are extremely talented as they can make such beautiful Jhotis. I am really grateful to the organizers as they have made an effort to revive this art," said a participant.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.