Planning to move abroad alone? From managing money to handling emergencies, 5 life skills you’ll need

Moving abroad is often framed as a change of geography. In practice, it is a change in how a person navigates life. Familiar systems, routines and support networks fall away, and everyday decisions that once seemed effortless suddenly require judgement, initiative and independence. This is where the idea of being ready to move abroad needs to go beyond academic, professional or financial preparation. Dr Vikash Agarwal, chairman and managing director, Crizac Limited, shares tips that will help you navigate life in a foreign land.

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Dr Vikash Agarwal highlighted that the next generation of international mobility will demand more than the ability to cross borders. It will reward people who can navigate ambiguity, form connections across cultures and make sound decisions without waiting for familiar structures to guide them. For counsellors, families and institutions, preparing people for that reality can make international opportunities not just more accessible, but more sustainable, and ultimately more transformative.

1. Learn to manage money

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{{^usCountry}} A budget is not just about limiting spending. It means understanding rent, bills, banking, taxes and unexpected expenses while adjusting to a different currency and cost of living. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A budget is not just about limiting spending. It means understanding rent, bills, banking, taxes and unexpected expenses while adjusting to a different currency and cost of living. {{/usCountry}}

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A budget is not just about limiting spending.

2. Build your own support network

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Moving abroad also means leaving behind familiar people and routines. According to Dr Vikash, the WHO’s 2025 report found that one in six people globally experience loneliness. Building connections early, through communities, mentors, colleagues or friends, can make a new place feel like home.

3. Become comfortable with unfamiliar systems

Healthcare, insurance, banking, housing, immigration and official documentation can all work differently. Knowing how to find reliable information and complete essential tasks independently prevents avoidable problems.

Building connections early, through communities, mentors, colleagues or friends, can make a new place feel like home.

4. Adapt without losing yourself

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“Different cultures bring different expectations around communication, work and social interaction. Adaptability means learning these codes while remaining comfortable with who you are,” said Dr Vikash Agarwal.

5. Ask for help early

Independence does not mean solving every problem alone. Recognising when you need guidance, and seeking it before a small issue becomes a crisis, is one of the most valuable forms of self-reliance.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.