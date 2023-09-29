Play it again: The music that helped make Dev Anand a star

There are some phrases that aren’t phrases any more. They come with a tune. And before anything else, they indicate a song. PREMIUM With Waheeda Rehman in Kala Bazar (1960). On the soundtrack: the unforgettable Khoya Khoya Chand.

Chhod do aanchal…

Khoya khoya chand…

Gaata rahe mera dil…

Each was the hit of its year: 1957 (the film was Paying Guest, a story of poverty and love); 1960 (Kala Bazar; about the black-market trade in film tickets); 1965 (Guide; based on the RK Narayan novel of love, loss and twists of fate).

In each, a sharply dressed, clean-shaven, lithe and loose-limbed young man sang of listlessness and love.

Women swooned; men mirrored his sweptback hair and tried to mirror the languid ease of Dev Anand. As the years passed, the songs added to the aura of eternal youthfulness; the growing idea that he would never be forgotten.

It helped that some of his films were directed by stalwarts of the time (Jaal by Guru Dutt; Kala Bazar and Guide by his brother Vijay Anand). It helped immensely that the lines of poetry he mouthed were written and sung by names etched into our history: the poets Sahir Ludhianvi and Majrooh Sultanpuri; the singers Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. And always, the music of SD Burman.

It was a combination for the ages. Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni from Jaal would, in fact, endure as one of music director Burman’s biggest hits, featuring on compilations and talent hunt contests even today. And it was the Dev Anand oeuvre that would help cement Burman’s status among the greats in those early years, in the years after he moved to Bombay.

A member of the Tripura royal family, Burman had started out composing for Bengali films, as a young man in Calcutta, in the 1930s. He moved to Mumbai in 1944, at a time when Anil Biswas, Naushad, C Ramchandra, Husnlal-Bhagatram and Shankar-Jaikishan were fast establishing themselves in Hindi cinema.

He added a freshness to film sound. With his genius for melody, and his ability to draw from a range of folk traditions, he created melodies that felt both contemporary and timeless.

The peppy Tadbeer Se Bigdi in Guru Dutt’s 1951 film Baazi made the industry sit up and take notice. But it was Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni, based on Raga Kafi, that established the Dev Anand-SD Burman pairing as one to watch.

By now, other iconic pairings had formed — Shankar-Jaikishan-Raj Kapoor, Naushad-Dilip Kumar, RD Burman-Rajesh Khanna. Fans of Burman will argue that none compared.

There was a consistency to what he and Dev Anand created together; it was a hit machine, but one that somehow never sounded too similar, or too different.

Memory bank