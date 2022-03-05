Playing, staying through the pain: The Sporting Life by Rudraneil Sengupta

Solanki’s experience reminded me of Virat Kohli, who, at 18, lost his father Prem Kohli unexpectedly to a heart attack. It was December 18, 2006. Kohli had just gotten into the Delhi Ranji team, and was in the middle of a game, unbeaten on 40 at the end of day’s play when he returned home. In the early hours of the 19th, his father had the fatal heart attack. The teenage Kohli went back to finish his innings and scored a 90. He still does not know why he did so, except that his mother and older brother told him to. Years later, in an interview, he told me, “You know it’s quite bizarre…I mean that incident,” he said. “When you lose a parent you do think, ‘What am I going to fall back on?’ I wasn’t conscious of it then. Then, for me it was just about playing cricket. But now I do think there was that aspect of not having a choice. I never thought of a second option, never thought about ‘what if this doesn’t work out?’”

Vishnu Solanki is a cricketer you may not have heard of. Or perhaps, in this past week, you learnt his name from news reports, because of the harrowing tragedy that unfolded in his life even as he took the field for his team Baroda in a Ranji Trophy match.

The Baroda Cricket Association offered to fly him back home, but Solanki again chose to stay back to play the final league game starting March 3.

Solanki’s experience reminded me of Virat Kohli, who, at 18, lost his father Prem Kohli unexpectedly to a heart attack. It was December 18, 2006. Kohli had just gotten into the Delhi Ranji team, and was in the middle of a game, unbeaten on 40 at the end of day’s play when he returned home. In the early hours of the 19th, his father had the fatal heart attack. The teenage Kohli went back to finish his innings and scored a 90. He still does not know why he did so, except that his mother and older brother told him to. Years later, in an interview, he told me, “You know it’s quite bizarre…I mean that incident,” he said. “When you lose a parent you do think, ‘What am I going to fall back on?’ I wasn’t conscious of it then. Then, for me it was just about playing cricket. But now I do think there was that aspect of not having a choice. I never thought of a second option, never thought about ‘what if this doesn’t work out?’”